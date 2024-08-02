                 

*
banner

News

Sold out Brass Band Summer School set for Spectacular finale

Dr Robert Childs will lead 120 delegates on the 37th Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate — rounded off by a spectacular church concert.

Brass BAND Summer School
  The course will conclude with a concert in Harrogate

Friday, 02 August 2024

        

The 37th Brass Band Summer School course will take place in Harrogate this weekend — with the 'sold out' signs having long been posted.

The course, which is being led by Dr Robert Childs will culminate a 'Brass Spectacular' concert on Friday 9th August at the beautiful Grade 1 listed Wilfrid's Church, which is regularly used as part of the critically acclaimed Harrogate International Festival. Tickets are £5 (children are free)

Worldwide delegates

120 delegates from the UK as well as Canada, Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and the United States of America are set to enjoy the experience.

Speaking about this year's course, Dr Childs told 4BR: "The Brass Band Summer School holds a special place in my heart and as its Musical Director, I consider it my mission to make it a musically enjoyable week for all involved.

Delegate places have been sold out for many months and thanks to the support of Besson, Band Supplies and Prima Vista Musikk we have been able to attract players from around the world to work with an outstanding team of tutors.

Opportunities

Tutors for the week include Chris Bradley, Brian Taylor, Chris Turner, Owen Farr, David Childs, Sarah Lenton, Becky Smith, Les Neish and Sam Milton.

He added: "The opportunities this afford is marked and is a key aspect of our offer to the — as well as challenging but enjoyable music and a sense of musical inclusivity."

With support from Besson and Band Supplies, the concert will feature BBSS's two bands, Imperial and Sovereign and will also feature a celebration of the music of composer Sir Karl Jenkins, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year4BR

Music

With support from Besson and Band Supplies, the concert will feature BBSS's two bands, Imperial and Sovereign and will also feature a celebration of the music of composer Sir Karl Jenkins, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year.

Each band will also be joined by organist, Matthew McCombie in Saint Saens' 'Finale from Organ Symphony No.3' and Boellmann's 'Toccata' from 'Suite Gothique'.

Other repertoire to be explored includes Philip Wilby's 'Paganini Variations', Gilbert Vinter's 'Triumphant Rhapsody', Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom' and Philip Sparke's 'Tallis Variations'.

The course will also include solo recitals from the tutors and delegates, a chamber music concert, and a light-hearted version of Brass in Concert. Delegates will also have the opportunity to take individual lessons.

Book for 2025

Next year's BBSS will take place from August 3th-9th, 2025.

Places on the course can be booked in advance at: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

IBBSS

Sun, Sand and Stars offer on Swansea tonight

August 2 • The temperature gauge is sure to rise at the end of course concert on the International Brass Band Summer School this evening in a sun baked Swansea.

Garside

Derek Garside funeral details confirmed

August 2 • The funeral of the iconic former CWS (Manchester) Band cornet star have been announced.

Rooms

Early bookings in hand for Euro 2025

August 2 • Rooms4groups has already got hotels ready and waiting for brass band supporters to book for the European Championships next year.

Brass BAND Summer School

Sold out Brass Band Summer School set for Spectacular finale

August 2 • Dr Robert Childs will lead 120 delegates on the 37th Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate — rounded off by a spectacular church concert.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Vacancies »

Bakewell Silver Band

July 30 • Bakewell Silver Band, 4th Section 2024, are currently looking to fill seats across the band. If you would like to join our team and push the band forward into 2025. We would love to see you at a future Wednesday rehearsal..

Bakewell Silver Band

July 30 • Bakewell Silver Band, 4th Section 2024, are inviting applications for an experienced Musical Director to lead our band back up the tables..

wantage silver band

July 30 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for a Tenor Trombone and Percussion (Kit) player to join them and complete their setup. A very friendly band, feel free to contact for more information or a confidential chat.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top