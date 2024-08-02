Sold out Brass Band Summer School set for Spectacular finale

Dr Robert Childs will lead 120 delegates on the 37th Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate — rounded off by a spectacular church concert.

The 37th Brass Band Summer School course will take place in Harrogate this weekend — with the 'sold out' signs having long been posted.

The course, which is being led by Dr Robert Childs will culminate a 'Brass Spectacular' concert on Friday 9th August at the beautiful Grade 1 listed Wilfrid's Church, which is regularly used as part of the critically acclaimed Harrogate International Festival. Tickets are £5 (children are free)

Worldwide delegates

120 delegates from the UK as well as Canada, Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and the United States of America are set to enjoy the experience.

Speaking about this year's course, Dr Childs told 4BR: "The Brass Band Summer School holds a special place in my heart and as its Musical Director, I consider it my mission to make it a musically enjoyable week for all involved.

Delegate places have been sold out for many months and thanks to the support of Besson, Band Supplies and Prima Vista Musikk we have been able to attract players from around the world to work with an outstanding team of tutors.

Opportunities

Tutors for the week include Chris Bradley, Brian Taylor, Chris Turner, Owen Farr, David Childs, Sarah Lenton, Becky Smith, Les Neish and Sam Milton.

He added: "The opportunities this afford is marked and is a key aspect of our offer to the — as well as challenging but enjoyable music and a sense of musical inclusivity."





With support from Besson and Band Supplies, the concert will feature BBSS's two bands, Imperial and Sovereign and will also feature a celebration of the music of composer Sir Karl Jenkins, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year 4BR

Music

Each band will also be joined by organist, Matthew McCombie in Saint Saens' 'Finale from Organ Symphony No.3' and Boellmann's 'Toccata' from 'Suite Gothique'.

Other repertoire to be explored includes Philip Wilby's 'Paganini Variations', Gilbert Vinter's 'Triumphant Rhapsody', Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom' and Philip Sparke's 'Tallis Variations'.

The course will also include solo recitals from the tutors and delegates, a chamber music concert, and a light-hearted version of Brass in Concert. Delegates will also have the opportunity to take individual lessons.

Book for 2025

Next year's BBSS will take place from August 3th-9th, 2025.

Places on the course can be booked in advance at: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com