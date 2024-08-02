                 

News

Early bookings in hand for Euro 2025

Rooms4groups has already got hotels ready and waiting for brass band supporters to book for the European Championships next year.

Rooms
  The contest will be hosted at Stavanger's magnificent Concert Hall

Friday, 02 August 2024

        

Group hotel experts and long-time brass band supporters Rooms4groups is now offering hotel deals for groups who are looking to enjoy the musical attractions at the 2025 European Brass Band Championships in Stavanger.

Great selection

The festival event takes place from the 3rd to the 11th May with a spokesperson telling 4BR: "As always we have worked hard to provide a great selection of hotels, so get in touch and we will see what we can do to make your stay in Stavanger memorable and enjoyable."

Rates are per room per night and based on a 2 night stay. Rates in GBP and subject to the exchange rate.

Full details of room availability, rates, deposit, cancellation & payment terms will be advised per hotel on our full tailored quote. Please contact us for a tailor made quote to suit your group

Some options

St. Svithun Hotell
£90 per SINGLE inc breakfast
£115 per DOUBLE/TWIN inc breakfast

Clarion Energy Stavanger
£119 per SINGLE inc breakfast
£139 per DOUBLE/TWIN inc breakfast

bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

Find out more


Go to: wwwrooms4groups.com

        

