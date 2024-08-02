                 

Sun, Sand and Stars offer on Swansea tonight

The temperature gauge is sure to rise at the end of course concert on the International Brass Band Summer School this evening in a sun baked Swansea.

Friday, 02 August 2024

        

The final musical preparations are being put in place to round off what has been a memorable week of high quality, high temperature music making on the annual International Brass Band Summer School in Swansea.

Friday evening

Course Director Prof Nicholas Childs will bring the baton down for the popular end of course concert at Swansea University's Great Hall this evening (Friday 2nd August) at 7.00pm, and told 4BR that the sun has shone on delegates in more ways than one.

He said: "It's been a red hot week with the temperatures but one that has been stoked by red hot playing from all the delegates too.

My advice to those coming along tonight is to bring a fan to keep yourselves cool as there is going to be plenty of brilliant playing to keep us all warm.

We've had great support from our sponsors and the tutors have been superb. I keep telling everyone that there is no better place to enjoy brass band playing than when the sun comes out in Swansea by the sea — and that has certainly been the case this year."

Shorts and flip flops

He added: "The Great Hall in Swansea offers a fantastic venue to round the course off, so please come along — shorts and flip flops are allowed — in fact they may be essential!"

        

