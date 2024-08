The popular banding event returns in October and is looking for entries

The West Midlands Brass Band Association has announced details of the return of its popular Solo, Duet & Quartet contest

It will be held on Sunday 20th October at Alcaster Academy in Alcaster (B496QG) with entry forms to be found at: www.wmbba.org

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It is a contest open to everyone. There are 17 different classes and Association members get 10% off their entry."

The closing date for entries is Friday October 11th.