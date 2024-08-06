BrookWright Music: Sanctus from Faure's Requiem (Faure arr. Andrew Wainwright)

A beautiful setting of a classic of a glorious Faure work adds serenity to any concert programme.

The latest release from BrookWright Music is this beautiful setting by Andrew Wainwright of the Sanctus from FaurÃ©'s Requiem, which stands as one of the most cherished choral works in the classical repertoire.

Unlike many of his contemporaries who focused on the dramatic aspects of death and judgment, it is characterised by its serene and comforting nature. The Sanctus, a pivotal movement within this larger work, encapsulates a sense of peace and transcendence that resonates deeply with audiences.



This beautiful brass band setting remains faithful to the essence of Faure's original orchestration, although is scored down a tone from the original.





To view a rolling score video of the work please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mo55Q6M2H18





PDFs available at: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sanctus-from-faure-s-requiem-brass-band

Sheet Music at: https://www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/sanctus-from-fauracs-requiem-brass-band-faurac-arr-andrew-wainwright-brookwright