BrookWright Music: Sanctus from Faure's Requiem (Faure arr. Andrew Wainwright)

The latest release from BrookWright Music is this beautiful setting by Andrew Wainwright of the Sanctus from FaurÃ©'s Requiem, which stands as one of the most cherished choral works in the classical repertoire.
Serene and comforting
Unlike many of his contemporaries who focused on the dramatic aspects of death and judgment, it is characterised by its serene and comforting nature. The Sanctus, a pivotal movement within this larger work, encapsulates a sense of peace and transcendence that resonates deeply with audiences.
This beautiful brass band setting remains faithful to the essence of Faure's original orchestration, although is scored down a tone from the original.
Rolling score
To view a rolling score video of the work please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mo55Q6M2H18
PDFs and Sheet music
PDFs available at: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sanctus-from-faure-s-requiem-brass-band
Sheet Music at: https://www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/sanctus-from-fauracs-requiem-brass-band-faurac-arr-andrew-wainwright-brookwright