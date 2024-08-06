Whitfield joins Watkins to spearhead Pemberton

Matt Whitfield has joined Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band as its new resident conductor to work alongside professional conductor Ryan Watkins

The Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band has announced the appointment of Matt Whitfield as their new Resident Conductor.

Matt, who recently stepped down from the MD role at Rivington & Adlington Band will work in collaboration with Professional Conductor, Ryan Watkins.

2024 success

The band has enjoyed a successful 2024 contest season, with Ryan Watkins leading them to qualification for the Royal Albert Hall National Final as well as a clutch of March & Hymn Tune contest successes.

A band spokesperson said: "Together, Matt and Ryan will bring a dynamic partnership enhancing our concert performances and leading us to such important contests at the Royal Albert Hall and the Scottish Open later this year."