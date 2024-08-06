                 

News

Barton claims Harry Mortimer Award

Lewis Barton has won the prestigious Harry Mortimer Solo Competition, held at this year's NYBBGB Course.

Lewis Barton
  Lewis Barton receives the prestigious annual award

Tuesday, 06 August 2024

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is currently working hard on it Summer Course in Clitheroe under the direction of Prof David King and his team of tutors.

Although there in inclusive ethos about the music making, there is also a keen sense of competitiveness too when it comes to the annual Harry Mortimer Solo Competition.

Outstanding performances

There were a host of outstanding performances to enjoy this year for judges Prof David King, Lt Col Lauren Petritz-Watts and Andrea Price to enjoy with the overall winner proclaimed as cornet player Lewis Barton.

Lewis who is a student at the RNCM in Manchester is the principal cornet for this year's course.

He was joined for the event by the winners of the Katie Ogden Competition back in Easter — Alec (percussion), Thomas (euphonium), Phoebe (flugel), Steph (cornet) Gareth (bass and Junior Harry Mortimer winner) and Lizzie (open section)

Concert

The NYBBGB will end their summer course with a cocnert at Blackburn Cathedral on Saturday 10th August at 5.30pm.

Information and Tickets: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-summer-concert/

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

