Free concert trio for UniBrass Band Camp weekend

The UniBrass Band Camp will round off with a trio of free concerts later this month.

The UniBrass Foundation has announced details of the series of free concerts that will round off its Band Camp week later this month.

Concerts

The first concert will take place on Friday 23rd August at the Thomas Chambers Newton Memorial Hall in Chapeltown at 5.30pm.

On Saturday 24th August at Tudor Square in Sheffield City Centre at 2.00pm.

To round off the Bank Holiday weekend the band will perform at Sheffield Cathedral on Monday 26th August at 3.00pm.

Tickets:

Ticketing: Free. Tickets can be reserved at www.unibrass.co.uk/shop

Tickets likely to be limited on the door.