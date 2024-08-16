                 

Fairey enjoy their time in the Wilderness

The KNDS Fairey Band has just wowed the audience at on the of the UKs leading music festivals.

KDNS Fairey Band
  The band played a central part in the production

Friday, 16 August 2024

        

The KNDS Fairey Band has just taken part in 'Wilderness' one of the UK's biggest music festivals.

It saw them give the premier of 'Brassique!', a brand new show produced by Wonderment Entertainment.

Cabaret and circus

Hosted by the Chris Fitchew, who boasts an acclaimed background in curating and hosting innovative event productions, it saw the band perform with some of the biggest stars from the cabaret and circus world, each bringing their own brand of flair and jaw-dropping acts to the spotlight.

The outcome was an audience rousing set featuring music from Disco House to Acid Brass, via high-octane power ballads and exciting arrangements of well-known hits commissioned specially for the show.

Two hour show

Professional singers, roller skaters, a drag performance of 'Nessun Dorma' and items featuring dancers centred around a huge mirror ball were just some of the highlights of the non-stop two-hour show.

The band was the musical driving force, producing no less than 10 brand new arrangements featured throughout.

It made for a spectacular production that wowed everyone who was there. The reception we got was incredibleKDNS Fairey Band

Spectacular production

Band spokesperson Nigel Beasley told 4BR: "We have an incredible in-house team that can make anything happen, and we worked for months with Chris, discussing the flow of the set and reworking and arranging new music for the band."

He added: "I can't thank Becky Lundberg and James Parkinson enough for the time they spent arranging the music plus backline, along with the work on the technical side which is so important when putting on this level of production.

It made for a spectacular production that wowed everyone who was there. The reception we got was incredible. We can't wait to work with Chris and Wonderment again."

The band is now fielding several enquiries from across the UK about hosting the show.

        

