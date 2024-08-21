                 

Tredegar make trom trio Rhapsody link

Tredegar is once again getting to grips with both the British Open test-piece as well as Gordon Langford's 'Rhapsody for Trombone' for September.

  Morgan recently came to Tredegar to work on the Langford solo

Wednesday, 21 August 2024

        

Tredegar Band recently returned from its summer break to start work on Jan Van der Roost's British Open test-piece, 'The Lost Circle'.

The second half of the season will be a busy one for the Welsh band, with a major CD recording with trombone star Peter Moore scheduled alongside appearances at Symphony Hall, the National Final and Brass in Concert in addition to high profile concerts including a live performance of the BAFTA Award winning film, 'Pride'.

Trombone stars

One of the concerts will be at Wells Cathedral School in Somerset on Sunday 22nd September (3.00pm) where they will link up with another trombone star — this time 16-year-old Morgan Bland.

Morgan is specialising in music at the school has already earmarked music and music technology as part of his A level studies. The talented performer will be featured with the band playing Gordon Langford's 'Rhapsody for Trombone' and made the visit to Tredegar this week to work on the piece.

Real impression

He made a real impression, with MD Ian Porthouse saying: "We've become very familiar with the Langford 'Rhapsody' this year with a performance with Jamie Tweed at the Royal Academy of Music in June and our rescheduled CD recording with Peter Moore in September.

Morgan was really up there at the rehearsal in putting a mature stamp of his own on his approach to the work. He really impressed everyone, and we are looking forward to accompanying him at the concert ."

Concert:


Well Cathedral School
Sunday 22nd September (3.00pm)

Tickets:
https://cedarshallwells.co.uk/events/tredegar-town-band-2/

        

Haroer

Tredeagr

