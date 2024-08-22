Trust looks to keep numbers up in North East

If you have fresh ideas, skills, a commitment to banding and just a little time to spare you could help the Northern Regional Brass Band Trust secure a bright banding future in its area

The Northern Regional Brass Band Trust, which is one of the driving forces in the ongoing development of the banding movement in the North East of England, is looking for new trustees.

Now in its 50th year, it is planning for the future and is looking for people who share the passion for brass banding to help expand on its activities such as the provision of masterclasses, bursary payments and workshops as well as helping and promoting events such as the popular Durham Hymns.

New trustees

The Trust is now looking to appoint new trustees at this November's Annual General Meeting.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Those who have been in post have given so much to the banding movement and wish to push on the musical torch to a new generation who share their passion but have renewed energy, new thoughts, and new ideas.

The Trust wishes to enhance the future of community brass banding in the North East and new ideas and fresh input are vital to that. You don't have to have played or conducted, as its expertise and skills that are required to push banding forward."

Skills

The role of a trustee means spending half-a-day per month (on average) on charity business including:

Helping to plan and run meetings

Helping with annual charity reporting

Supporting good governance

Promoting brass banding participation opportunities

Supporting projects and activities which bring brass music to the widest possible audiences

Range of roles and ideas

A range of roles are available including Chairperson, Treasurer and Secretary but there are a various new and existing roles that can filled and explored.

Get in touch

The meeting takes place on Saturday 7th September (10.00am) at the Robin Todd Centre, South Hetton. DH6 2TH

For an informal conversation about help you would like to bring, please contact Brian Yates on: 07940 033449