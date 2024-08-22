                 

*
banner

News

Trust looks to keep numbers up in North East

If you have fresh ideas, skills, a commitment to banding and just a little time to spare you could help the Northern Regional Brass Band Trust secure a bright banding future in its area

Numbers
  The Trust is keen to keep numbers up and rising in the North East

Thursday, 22 August 2024

        

The Northern Regional Brass Band Trust, which is one of the driving forces in the ongoing development of the banding movement in the North East of England, is looking for new trustees.

Now in its 50th year, it is planning for the future and is looking for people who share the passion for brass banding to help expand on its activities such as the provision of masterclasses, bursary payments and workshops as well as helping and promoting events such as the popular Durham Hymns.

New trustees

The Trust is now looking to appoint new trustees at this November's Annual General Meeting.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Those who have been in post have given so much to the banding movement and wish to push on the musical torch to a new generation who share their passion but have renewed energy, new thoughts, and new ideas.

The Trust wishes to enhance the future of community brass banding in the North East and new ideas and fresh input are vital to that. You don't have to have played or conducted, as its expertise and skills that are required to push banding forward."

Skills

The role of a trustee means spending half-a-day per month (on average) on charity business including:

Helping to plan and run meetings
Helping with annual charity reporting
Supporting good governance
Promoting brass banding participation opportunities
Supporting projects and activities which bring brass music to the widest possible audiences

Range of roles and ideas

A range of roles are available including Chairperson, Treasurer and Secretary but there are a various new and existing roles that can filled and explored.

Get in touch

The meeting takes place on Saturday 7th September (10.00am) at the Robin Todd Centre, South Hetton. DH6 2TH

For an informal conversation about help you would like to bring, please contact Brian Yates on: 07940 033449

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bliss

Bliss CD makes immediate mark on charts

August 22 • Black Dyke Band's CD of the music of Arthur Bliss has made an immediate impact on the Classical Music Charts — with the potential of higher steps come this weekend.

Fodens

Fowles brings experience by the lorry load to Towcester

August 22 • Mike Fowles returns to Towcester Studio Band to help them with their Cheltenham National Final preparations.

Numbers

Trust looks to keep numbers up in North East

August 22 • If you have fresh ideas, skills, a commitment to banding and just a little time to spare you could help the Northern Regional Brass Band Trust secure a bright banding future in its area

Andrea Price and Nick Garman

Change in judges at Cheltenham

August 22 • There has been a small swap of adjudication roles in the tent for Cheltenham.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Haverhill Silver Band

August 23 • HSB has a vacancy for a first-class trombone player from mid-September due to relocation for university. With a busy concert programme and upcoming contests including Wychavon and the Senior Cup, this is a great opportunity for the right player!

Bedford Town Band

August 22 • Bedford Town Band are looking for a Rep cornet and 2nd euph and BBb bassfollowing retirements. We are off to Wychavon on November 2nd where we came 3rd last year with the solo prize and best baritones. Looking to improve in our 5th at the area last year

Newtown Silver Band

August 22 • . MUSICAL DIRECTOR.. The band invites applications for the position of. Musical Director following the retirement of our current. Musical Director after 40 years of loyal service. Third Section band based in Mid-Wales.. We have a full band of over 30 players..

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top