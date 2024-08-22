Bliss CD makes immediate mark on charts

Black Dyke Band's CD of the music of Arthur Bliss has made an immediate impact on the Classical Music Charts — with the potential of higher steps come this weekend.

Black Dyke Band's critically acclaimed 'Bliss — Works for Brass Band' CD release has already made a mark on the recording industry's Classical Artist Album Charts.

Charts

Just a week following its official launch, the album, which sees the National Champion conducted by John Wilson performing original as well as arranged works for the medium by the former Master of the Queen's Music, it reached number 19 in the Classical Artist Albums Chart, and number 3 in the Specialist Classical Chart.

The charts are based on sales of digital bundles, CDs, vinyl and other formats across a seven day period, and are updated every Friday.

Friday announcement

It is hoped that the recording will rise further when the new charts are announced in the next 24 hours.

In the specialist chart the band is just behind the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing the music of Sir Karl Jenkins and the pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason performing works by Mendelssohn.

Further information:



For further information: https://www.officialcharts.com/charts/specialist-classical-chart/