Uppermill help hit the Wonderwall

A fantastic new musical partnership is bringing all the Oasis hits back to life with added brass.

Uppermill
  The Uppermill player 'roll with it' in their exciting new musical partnership

Saturday, 24 August 2024

        

The Uppermill Band have partnered Oasis Supernova to bring the sound, swagger and story of the iconic Manchester based 90's rock band to life with added brass.

The collaboration began earlier this year when Jon Clark and Ian Armstrong, co-founders of the touring tribute band, linked up with MD James Garlick to discuss how a brass section could be used to enhance their live performances.

The aim was to take crowds on a journey to iconic Oasis performances of the mid 90's such as Knebworth and Maine Road where brass featured in some of their biggest hits.

Oasis was formed in 1991 led by Liam and Noel Gallagher, and went on to record some of the biggest hits of the 1990s and 2000s such as 'Wonderwall', 'Don't Look back in Anger', 'Roll with it' and many more.

Visual show

Jon Clark told 4BR: "We perform a stunning 4K visual show including sound bites and story lines from 18-year roller -coaster career of the band. We always try to use accurate instrumentation, so it's been fantastic to work with James and Uppermill Band to enrich a number of classic hits and put on an unforgettable show for our crowds."

He added: "The addition of the brass section has added another dimension to our performance and the fans have loved it."

Audience reactions

Uppermill's MD James Garlick has also been delighted by the partnership and the audience reactions.

"We are really pleased in branching out of considered norms for brass bands. I've been working with Uppermill Band for over a year now and have been really impressed by their work ethic and forward-thinking approach. This collaboration with Oasis Supernova is testament to that."

We're really excited about this collaboration and are looking forward to the other gigs and festivals we have in the diary for the rest of 2024Uppermill MD James Garlick

Reception

He added: "The reception we got playing to a sold-out crowd in our home village earlier this year was incredible. It's been great working with Jon and the other guys.

We're really excited about this collaboration and are looking forward to the other gigs and festivals we have in the diary for the rest of 2024. Looking forward into 2025 you can expect to see us playing together further afield including Tavistock Festival and The 1865, Southampton."

Next shows

Uppermill Band next perform with Oasis Supernova on 7th September at Fields of Gold Festival followed by 20th September at The Forum Theatre, Stockport.

        

