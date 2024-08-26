                 

*
banner

News

Australia to trial new Premier Grade at National Championships

Australian banding is to trial a new Premier Grade of contesting at its National Championships in Victoria next year.

NCBA
  The new Premier Grade will initial be held under a 1 year trial

Monday, 26 August 2024

        

The National Band Council of Australia (NBCA) has announced that it is to trial a new system of five Open Brass grades at its 2025 National Championships in Victoria. Currently there are four senior Grades, A to D.

One year trial

The decision to implement the one-year trial was made at the 2024 NBCA Annual Conference.

NBAC stated that it was as, "a result of feedback from adjudicators and participating bands about the apparent disparity between the playing standards of top-ranked and bottom-ranked bands competing across all Open Brass grades and in light of the relatively large number of bands in the higher grades."

A new Open Premier Grade Brass will contain the top five placed bands from the Open A Grade Brass competition at the 2024 National Championships.

Each state will then determine the gradings across the five grades for their remaining bands — including an additional band from each state in the new Premier Grade. The total will be capped at 10 bands.

Goal

The NBAC stated that the goal was to bring the standard of bands across each grade, "closer together, making for closer competition, and the majority of bands in each grade being more competitive."

The added that they believed it would be, "a more manageable and sustainable grading system where bands who are regraded, either up or down, have a chance to still be competitive and continue improving whilst still participating positively in contests."

Test pieces and review

It was also announced that test pieces can be chosen "to suit the standard of grades rather than having to make do with pieces to fit such a huge range of bands in each grade."

Following the trial, a full review will be conducted by the NBCA in consultation with the competing bands.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NCBA

Australia to trial new Premier Grade at National Championships

August 26 • Australian banding is to trial a new Premier Grade of contesting at its National Championships in Victoria next year.

Hepworth Band

Hepworth Open boost with new quartet

August 26 • Four new players will take to the stage with Hepworth Band at the forthcoming British Open Championship.

Lyngby

New signings add to exciting time at Lyngby-Taarbaek

August 26 • Former Danish Champion sees an influx of new players as they look to the future.

Errolynn

Wallen appointment as new Master of the King's Music

August 25 • The Belize-born British composer Errolyn Wallen CBE says she aims to be 'championing music and music-making for all' as she takes over the role.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Croy Silver Band

August 26 • Third Section Scottish Champions, Croy Silver Band, have a number of exciting contest opportunities available. We have contest vacancies on 2nd Trombone and Percussion and would also welcome enquiries from cornet players (position negotiable).

Corby Silver Band

August 24 • We are looking for a tuned percussionist/timpanist to help strengthen our percussion section. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section next year.

Corby Silver Band

August 24 • We are looking for assistant principal/tutti cornet, a back row cornet and a Bass Trombone or BBb bass player to complete the band. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top