Report & Results: 2024 New South Wales State Championships

Willoughby City Band lead the way with the State honours in Penrith.

New South Wales
  The contest has a history going back to teh start of the 20th century

Tuesday, 27 August 2024

        

The New South Wales State Championships, which have a history going back to the start of the 20th century, took place at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre in Penrith last weekend.

Willoughby win

There were keenly fought events in each of the sections which were also live-streamed by www.brassbanned.com.

The A Grade title was won in comprehensive manner by Willoughby City Band conducted by Dominic Longhurst. Their performances of the set-work, 'A Lowry Sketchbook' alongside their sacred item of 'Ave Maria' and own-choice of 'Extreme Make-Over' saw them top all three musical disciplines to secure the title for the first time since 2019.

Their performances drew praise from adjudicator David Gallaher, whilst their MD will now be heading to the UK to play with Brighouse & Rastrick at the British Open.

Holroyd Brass was second in what was a close battle with 2018 champion Warringah Concert Brass.

B Grade champs

The B Grade honours were claimed for the first time since 2014 by Cairns Brass No 1 led by Jon Christodoulides in the tightest of battles with Willoughby Brass No.2 led by Dominic Longhurst.

In the end it was Cairns' exciting account of their own-choice work, 'Keystone' by Thierry Deleruyelle that saw them pip Willoughby's 'Albinus Variations' by a single point. Third place went to Parramatta City.

Keen battles

Gosford City took the C Grade honours ahead of Newcastle PCYC Brass and City of Orange in an entertaining three-way battle decided by the two-point margin gained by the eventual winner on their own-choice selection of 'Endeavour'.

Waratah Brass Academy pipped Nowra Town Band and City of Wollongong Brass Junior in the D Grade event, to take their first ever State title after coming runner-up last year, with City of Wollongong Brass Junior Band taking the Junior B Grade honours.

The A Grade title was won in comprehensive manner by Willoughby City Band conducted by Dominic Longhurst4BR

Results:

A Grade:

Adjudicator: David Gallaher
Test Piece: A Lowry Sketchbook (Philip Wilby)
Sacred item/Set Test/Own Choice = Total

1. Willoughby City (Dominic Longhurst): 95/46/97 = 238
2. Holroyd Brass (Dale Vail): 93/44/94 = 231
3. Warringah Concert Brass (John Saunders): 92/43/93 = 228

B Grade:

Adjudicator: David Gallaher
Test Piece: Rhapsody in Brass (Dean Goffin)
Sacred item/Set Test/Own Choice = Total

1. Cairns Brass No 1 (Jon Christodoulides): 85/44/96 = 225
2. Willoughby Brass No.2 (Dominic Longhurst): 84/45/95 = 224
3. Parramatta City (Luke Bradbery): 82/42/92 = 216
4. Canberra Brass (Veronica Boulton): 83/40/90 = 213
5. Toronto Brass (Tim O'Hearn): 81/41/91 = 213
6. Southern Brass (Heather Berman): 80/39/89 = 208

C Grade:

Adjudicator: David Gallaher
Test Piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Sacred item/Set Test/Own Choice = Total

1. Gosford City Brass (Rowen McBride): 92/45/93 = 230
2. Newcastle PCYC Brass (Teena Wallace): 91/46/91 = 228
3. Orange Brass Band (Philip Rees): 90/44/90 = 224
4. City of Wollongong Brass (Kevin Skues): 89/43/89 = 221

D Grade:

Adjudicator: David Gallaher
Test Piece: Vengeance (Jared McCunnie) or Neverland (Christopher Bond) or Mexican Fiesta (Ronald Hanmer) or An Australian Fantasy (Gordon Langford)
Sacred item/Set Test/Own Choice = Total
Adjudicators: David Gallaher

1. Waratah Brass Academy (Therese Hayden): 91/45/92 = 228
2. Nowra Town Band (Kevin Skues): 89/46/91 = 226
3. Wollongong Brass Junior Band (Desmond Cannings): 88/44/90 = 222

Junior B Grade:

Adjudicator: David Gallaher
Test Piece: An Australian Fantasy (Gordon Langford) or Ross Roy (Jacob de Haan) or Prelude on Lavenham (Geoffrey Nobes) or Episode for Brass (Dale Vail)
Sacred item/Set Test/Own Choice = Total

1. City of Wollongong Brass Junior Band (Desmond Cannings)

        

