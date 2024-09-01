                 

Who will take Harry home from Birmingham?

The mouthpiece makers Mercer & Barker are sponsoring the award of the famous Mortimer Maestro Trophy presented to the winning conductor at the British Open. But who will take it home on Saturday?

Mercer and Barker
  The award is being sponsored by Mercer & Barker this year

Sunday, 01 September 2024

        

The winning conductor at this year's British Open Championship will not only see their name inscribed into the record books next to his band, but will also be accompanied by them receiving a coveted Mortimer Maestro Trophy as a permanent reminder of the achievement.

The inaugural winner was Garry Cutt in 1989, who now has four to his name, whilst other multiple winners include Dr Robert Childs (6), David King (4), Philip Harper (3), Nicholas Childs (3) and Ian Porthouse (2).

Mercer & Barker

This year it is being sponsored by mouthpiece makers Mercer & Barker, who told 4BR that they were honoured to be associated with the event.

George Barker told 4BR: "Over the last few years we have seen more and more players of British Open bands take to the stage performing on our mouthpieces, so we are now delighted to directly support the event.

The Open represents the pinnacle of brass band contesting, and it must be a huge thrill for any conductor to be able to say that they have led a band to victory. The list of winners is an exclusive roll of honour."

Honoured

George added: "We are really honoured to sponsor the award and have taken the opportunity to work with the Mortimer family to get the latest Mortimer Maestro Trophy prepared on a special base for Saturday ready to present to the winning conductor."

