Will the cosmic calendar repeat itself at Symphony Hall?

This year's British Open Championships takes place 50 years to the day of a previous historic victory.

British Open
  The programme was signed by Roy Newsome and members of the winning band

Tuesday, 03 September 2024

        

According to some experts Stonehenge may well be some sort of cosmic calendar.

It is perhaps an intriguing coincidence then that this weekend's British Open at Symphony Hall will take place exactly half a century to the day since the 1974 contest — one that remains marked in the history books.

Sacred venue

Added to that, 50 years ago the 122nd contest also took place at a sacred venue of homage of its own — the King's Hall at Belle Vue in Manchester.

It however was built not by neolithic man, but the sweat and labour of the Edwardian workers and opened in 1910.

The winners on 'James Cook- Circumnavigator' from the field of 25 competitors who made their way from Northern Ireland and Wales, London, the North East and all points in between (although not Scotland) was Black Dyke Mills.

Conducted by Roy Newsome off the number 16 draw, victory also saw them claim the 'hat-trick' — the first at the contest since Fairey in 1961/62/63.

Two points behind came the rising powerhouse of Stanshawe (Bristol Band) with GUS Footwear in third. The remaining top-six places went to Yorkshire Imperial Metals, Cory Band and City of Coventry.

Judges

The judges were Eric Bravington, William Relton and Lt Col. Trevor Sharpe — a man best remembered for the pronunciation of the word 'ensemble' as in egg 'soufflÃ©' on the BBC 'Best of Brass' programme a few years later.

The 1974 programme shown was signed by the Black Dyke players and their MD and kept as a memento by Eb tuba player George Morgan. It was gifted to 4BR on his death by the family.

Just eight of the bands that competed in 1974 remain in the line-up for the 2024 contest, whilst at least seven have been consigned to the annals of history themselves.

170th British Open tickets:


https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

1974 Contest Archive result:


https://www.4barsrest.com/archive/results.asp?RID=315

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

