John Packer Musical Instruments acquires Taylor Trumpets

Leading retailer adds another high profile addition to their instrument line-up.

John Packer Musical Instruments, the leading UK-based musical instrument retailer and manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of specialist maker, Taylor Trumpets.



The agreement will see JP Musical Instruments look after marketing, distribution and logistics for the Norfolk business which has gained a worldwide reputation for it hand crafted trumpets, cornets and flugel horns.

UK base

Taylor Trumpets will continue to be made in the UK, with founder Andy Taylor sharing his 50 years and more of expertise in instrument design.

The acquisition of Taylor Trumpets follows John Packer's recent purchase of Michael Rath Trombones, and adds another significant part to the company which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Welcome

Speaking about the latest link, Director Rob Hanson said: "Welcoming Taylor Trumpets is a very natural step in the evolution of the relationship between the companies, one which stretches back to when we started working together on the extremely popular JP By Taylor collaboration.

From the renowned Piranha Trumpet to the Phat Boy flugel, Taylor Trumpets have a stellar reputation for making outstanding instruments — testament to Andy Taylor's immeasurable talent as an instrument maker and designer.

We're delighted that he will remain with the company, striving for the highest standards while enabling customers all over the world to continue enjoying his beautiful creations."

Welcoming Taylor Trumpets is a very natural step in the evolution of the relationship between the companies Rob Hanson, John Packer Musical Instruments

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Push boundaries

In response Andy said: "We push the boundaries of trumpet making further than most, offering custom instruments that sound magnificent and stand out in a crowd. This is the latest chapter in that — holding the values of high quality, skilled craftsmanship with John Packer's outstanding backing."

More information on the products and services on offer from JP Musical Instruments is at: jpmusicalinstruments.com.

Further information:

Information on Taylor Trumpets is at: www.taylortrumpets.com