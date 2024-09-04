                 

*
banner

News

John Packer Musical Instruments acquires Taylor Trumpets

Leading retailer adds another high profile addition to their instrument line-up.

Taylor Trumpets
  Taylor Instruments have gained a worldwide reputation for design excellence and innovation

Wednesday, 04 September 2024

        

John Packer Musical Instruments, the leading UK-based musical instrument retailer and manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of specialist maker, Taylor Trumpets.

The agreement will see JP Musical Instruments look after marketing, distribution and logistics for the Norfolk business which has gained a worldwide reputation for it hand crafted trumpets, cornets and flugel horns.

UK base

Taylor Trumpets will continue to be made in the UK, with founder Andy Taylor sharing his 50 years and more of expertise in instrument design.

The acquisition of Taylor Trumpets follows John Packer's recent purchase of Michael Rath Trombones, and adds another significant part to the company which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Welcome

Speaking about the latest link, Director Rob Hanson said: "Welcoming Taylor Trumpets is a very natural step in the evolution of the relationship between the companies, one which stretches back to when we started working together on the extremely popular JP By Taylor collaboration.

From the renowned Piranha Trumpet to the Phat Boy flugel, Taylor Trumpets have a stellar reputation for making outstanding instruments — testament to Andy Taylor's immeasurable talent as an instrument maker and designer.

We're delighted that he will remain with the company, striving for the highest standards while enabling customers all over the world to continue enjoying his beautiful creations."

Welcoming Taylor Trumpets is a very natural step in the evolution of the relationship between the companiesRob Hanson, John Packer Musical Instruments

Push boundaries

In response Andy said: "We push the boundaries of trumpet making further than most, offering custom instruments that sound magnificent and stand out in a crowd. This is the latest chapter in that — holding the values of high quality, skilled craftsmanship with John Packer's outstanding backing."

More information on the products and services on offer from JP Musical Instruments is at: jpmusicalinstruments.com.

Further information:

Information on Taylor Trumpets is at: www.taylortrumpets.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Stokes

Yorkshire support for young Imps

September 4 • The youngest players at the Yorkshire Regional Championships continue to gain invaluable bursary support.

Harry Porthouse

Porthouse awarded Conn-Selmer Europe scholarship

September 4 • Harry Porthouse has been selected as the recipient of its 2024 Scholarship Programme from Conn-Selmer Europe.

Getzen Ireland

New Getzen stock arrives in the UK

September 4 • The much sought after Getzen 4147IB Custom reserve trombones and the 3850S Bb cornets are coming to the UK.

STIOCK

Death of Kevin Dye

September 4 • The death has been announced of the former Desford Colliery Band principal cornet player, Kevin Dye.

What's on »

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

September 3 • The Marple Band . . Required:. Cornet vacancies (position negotiable )to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with MD Nick Birch

Harlow Brass Band

September 3 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Bletchington Silver Band

September 2 • We have vacancies for solo cornets and Euphonium players. We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting. We have spare instruments for anyone who would like to return to banding

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top