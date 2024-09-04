                 

Yorkshire support for young Imps

The youngest players at the Yorkshire Regional Championships continue to gain invaluable bursary support.

Stokes
  Glyn Stokes from Strata Bras is one of the Bursary awardees

Wednesday, 04 September 2024

        

The Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Championships Committee (YRBBC) has announced the second tranche of 3-year bursary awards given to the recipient of the 'Youngest Player' award in each section of the Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Championships.

Awards

In 2023 the awards were made to Ella Fletcher (cornet) from Unite the Union; Finlay Brown (percussion) from Chapeltown Silver; Emrys Osbron (Bb Bass) from Emley Band; Oliver Thompson (percussion) from Garforth Band and Seb McGlade (trombone) from Loxley Silver.

The 2024 bursary awards have now been conformed and will go to Sam Dodd (Eb Bass) from Horbury Victoria; Glyn Stokes (cornet) from Strata Brass; Lauren Wood (cornet) from Drighlington Band; Sophie Dunkley (horn) from Wakefield Metropolitan and Seb McGlade (trombone) from Loxley Silver.

Showcase Imps

Regional Secretary, Robert Turnbull told 4BR: "The 2024 awards will run through to 2026 to encourage these outstanding young prospects to enjoy their brass band development as players. We are also delighted to confirm that the awards will be made again in 2025."

In addition to the bursary help the players have also been given the opportunity to showcase their talents in concert with the Yorkshire Imperial Band.

The event takes place on Sunday October 13th (2.00pm) at Leeds University, Clothworkers Concert Hall. Leeds (LS2 3AR)

In addition to the bursary help the players have also been given the opportunity to showcase their talents in concert with the Yorkshire Imperial Band4BR

Invaluable experience

MD Garry Hallas told 4BR: "We are delighted to support these stars of the future and to give them invaluable experience of showcasing their talents.

We hope people will come and hear the very best of the next generation right on their doorstep."

        

