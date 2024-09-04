Enjoy a 'Lost Circle' preview ahead of Symphony Hall

A number of bands are showcasing their British Open preparation this week — so why not get along and find out more about the intriguing test piece by Jan Van der Roost.

A number of bands have already announced their plans to hold open rehearsals to showcase their preparations on Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle' test-piece ahead of the 170th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.

All have asked that if you wish to attend, please be prompt to be in place for the start.





Wednesday 4th September

Black Dyke Band

Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs

Morley Town Hall

Queen Street, Morley (LS27 9DY)

Start: 7.30pm



Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Conductor: Prof David King

West Ridings Bandroom

73, Finkil Street

Brighouse (HD6 2NY)

Start: 7.45pm





Thursday 5th September:



Cory Band

Conductor: Philip Harper

Tonyrefail Community School

Gilfach Road, Tonyrefail (CF39 8HG)

Start: 7.30pm



Flowers Band

Conductor: Paul Holland

Severn Vale School, Gloucester (GL2 4PR)

Start: 8.00pm



Foden's Band

Conductor: Russell Gray

Sandbach School, Sandbach

Start: 7.30pm



Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Conductor: Michael Bach

St Luke's Church, Grimethorpe (S72 7FN)

Start: 7.15pm



Northop Band

Conductor: Eric van der Kolk

Northop Band headquarters

Triangle Cark Park, High Street, Northop (CH7 6BQ)

Start: 8.00pm



the cooperation band

Conductor: Glenn van Looy

Govan & Linthouse Parish Church

796 Govan Road, Glasgow (G51 2YL)

Start: 7.30pm



Tredegar Band

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Alwyn Powell Bandhall

Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD)

Start: 7.30pm



Whitburn

Conductor: Michael Fowles

West Calder High School

Limefield Lane, West Calder (EH55 8BF)

Start: 7.00pm

Tickets:



Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships