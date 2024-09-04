Enjoy a 'Lost Circle' preview ahead of Symphony Hall

A number of bands have already announced their plans to hold open rehearsals to showcase their preparations on Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle' test-piece ahead of the 170th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.
All have asked that if you wish to attend, please be prompt to be in place for the start.
Wednesday 4th September
Black Dyke Band
Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Morley Town Hall
Queen Street, Morley (LS27 9DY)
Start: 7.30pm
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Conductor: Prof David King
West Ridings Bandroom
73, Finkil Street
Brighouse (HD6 2NY)
Start: 7.45pm
Thursday 5th September:
Cory Band
Conductor: Philip Harper
Tonyrefail Community School
Gilfach Road, Tonyrefail (CF39 8HG)
Start: 7.30pm
Flowers Band
Conductor: Paul Holland
Severn Vale School, Gloucester (GL2 4PR)
Start: 8.00pm
Foden's Band
Conductor: Russell Gray
Sandbach School, Sandbach
Start: 7.30pm
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Conductor: Michael Bach
St Luke's Church, Grimethorpe (S72 7FN)
Start: 7.15pm
Northop Band
Conductor: Eric van der Kolk
Northop Band headquarters
Triangle Cark Park, High Street, Northop (CH7 6BQ)
Start: 8.00pm
the cooperation band
Conductor: Glenn van Looy
Govan & Linthouse Parish Church
796 Govan Road, Glasgow (G51 2YL)
Start: 7.30pm
Tredegar Band
Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Alwyn Powell Bandhall
Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD)
Start: 7.30pm
Whitburn
Conductor: Michael Fowles
West Calder High School
Limefield Lane, West Calder (EH55 8BF)
Start: 7.00pm
