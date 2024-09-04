                 

*
banner

News

Enjoy a 'Lost Circle' preview ahead of Symphony Hall

A number of bands are showcasing their British Open preparation this week — so why not get along and find out more about the intriguing test piece by Jan Van der Roost.

Ja Van Der Root
  There are a number of bands showcasing their preparations this week.

Wednesday, 04 September 2024

        

A number of bands have already announced their plans to hold open rehearsals to showcase their preparations on Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle' test-piece ahead of the 170th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.

All have asked that if you wish to attend, please be prompt to be in place for the start.


Wednesday 4th September

Black Dyke Band
Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Morley Town Hall
Queen Street, Morley (LS27 9DY)
Start: 7.30pm


Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Conductor: Prof David King
West Ridings Bandroom
73, Finkil Street
Brighouse (HD6 2NY)
Start: 7.45pm


Thursday 5th September:


Cory Band
Conductor: Philip Harper
Tonyrefail Community School
Gilfach Road, Tonyrefail (CF39 8HG)
Start: 7.30pm


Flowers Band
Conductor: Paul Holland
Severn Vale School, Gloucester (GL2 4PR)
Start: 8.00pm


Foden's Band
Conductor: Russell Gray
Sandbach School, Sandbach
Start: 7.30pm


Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Conductor: Michael Bach
St Luke's Church, Grimethorpe (S72 7FN)
Start: 7.15pm


Northop Band
Conductor: Eric van der Kolk
Northop Band headquarters
Triangle Cark Park, High Street, Northop (CH7 6BQ)
Start: 8.00pm


the cooperation band
Conductor: Glenn van Looy
Govan & Linthouse Parish Church
796 Govan Road, Glasgow (G51 2YL)
Start: 7.30pm


Tredegar Band
Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Alwyn Powell Bandhall
Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD)
Start: 7.30pm


Whitburn
Conductor: Michael Fowles
West Calder High School
Limefield Lane, West Calder (EH55 8BF)
Start: 7.00pm

Tickets:


Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ja Van Der Root

Enjoy a 'Lost Circle' preview ahead of Symphony Hall

September 4 • A number of bands are showcasing their British Open preparation this week — so why not get along and find out more about the intriguing test piece by Jan Van der Roost.

Garais

Texas rangers as Garasi sets up new youth band

September 4 • The future of brass banding in Texas is being inspired by the long range vision of conductor Michael J Garasi,

Simon Minshall

Minshall becomes Bone-afide member of award winning quartet

September 4 • Bass trombonist Simon Minshall joins the Bone-afide Trombone Quartet.

Stokes

Yorkshire support for young Imps

September 4 • The youngest players at the Yorkshire Regional Championships continue to gain invaluable bursary support.

What's on »

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

September 3 • The Marple Band . . Required:. Cornet vacancies (position negotiable )to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with MD Nick Birch

Harlow Brass Band

September 3 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Bletchington Silver Band

September 2 • We have vacancies for solo cornets and Euphonium players. We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting. We have spare instruments for anyone who would like to return to banding

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top