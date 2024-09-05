                 

*
banner

News

Gold and silver meets Macdonald's McCann needs

Dave Houghton of Doodles Mouthpiece Replating is looking forward to being busy with his work.

Doodles
  Dave gave the mouthpiece a new gold and silver finish

Thursday, 05 September 2024

        

Dave Houghton of Doodles Mouthpiece Replating has been enjoying getting to find out more about the mouthpiece requirements of lots of new customers after advertising on 4BR.

"I've been getting requests from soprano players to tuba specialists, from Inverness to Torquay,"
he said. "All are either keen to upgrade their finish and have an overhaul or simply individualise their mouthpieces."

Andy Macdonald

One of his latest satisfied customers has been Wingates Band principal cornet player Andy Macdonald who brought in his cherished Philip McCann Lewington mouthpiece.

"It's not often you see these nowadays", Dave said. "Andy wanted to make it a little distinctive, so we retained the silver finish but added an 18-carat gold rose band and other rim band in 18 carat yellow gold.

It was a real thrill to work on doing a specialised job like that and I was delighted that Andy loved it. I know he's a superb player, but this may just add something extra too."

Find out more

To find out more about Dave's e-mail: doodlesreplating@gmail.com or go to the Facebook page at: : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656

        

TAGS: Wingates

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Doodles

Gold and silver meets Macdonald's McCann needs

September 5 • Dave Houghton of Doodles Mouthpiece Replating is looking forward to being busy with his work.

Gavin Higgins

Higgins inspired by Black Sun and Monstrous Child for new premieres

September 5 • Award winning composer Gavin Higgins has taken inspiration from art and opera for his latest forthcoming world premieres.

Whit Friday

Mind your march speed in Uppermill

September 5 • Anyone wanting to do a really quick march at the Whit Friday contest at Uppermill had better beware the ghost speed bumps...

odbba

Full up signs in Oxfordshire

September 5 • There is now a waiting list for bands wishing to compete at the ODBBA Entertainment contest next month in Witney.

What's on »

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

September 3 • The Marple Band . . Required:. Cornet vacancies (position negotiable )to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with MD Nick Birch

Harlow Brass Band

September 3 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Bletchington Silver Band

September 2 • We have vacancies for solo cornets and Euphonium players. We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting. We have spare instruments for anyone who would like to return to banding

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top