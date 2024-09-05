Gold and silver meets Macdonald's McCann needs

Dave Houghton of Doodles Mouthpiece Replating is looking forward to being busy with his work.

Dave Houghton of Doodles Mouthpiece Replating has been enjoying getting to find out more about the mouthpiece requirements of lots of new customers after advertising on 4BR.

"I've been getting requests from soprano players to tuba specialists, from Inverness to Torquay,"

he said. "All are either keen to upgrade their finish and have an overhaul or simply individualise their mouthpieces."

Andy Macdonald

One of his latest satisfied customers has been Wingates Band principal cornet player Andy Macdonald who brought in his cherished Philip McCann Lewington mouthpiece.

"It's not often you see these nowadays", Dave said. "Andy wanted to make it a little distinctive, so we retained the silver finish but added an 18-carat gold rose band and other rim band in 18 carat yellow gold.

It was a real thrill to work on doing a specialised job like that and I was delighted that Andy loved it. I know he's a superb player, but this may just add something extra too."

Find out more

To find out more about Dave's e-mail: doodlesreplating@gmail.com or go to the Facebook page at: : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656