Cash in on programmes and scores at the British Open

You can enjoy the music making at the British Open and still go home with change in your pocket if you bring cash to Symphony Hall.

Although the move to cashless purchases is growing in pace, you will still be able to pay with good old cash for your souvenir programmes and study scores of 'The Lost Circle' at Symphony Hall this weekend.

Cash

The programme for 170th British Open Championship this year costs £7.00 with the excellent A5 study score of 'The Lost Circle' by Jan Van der Roost costing £10.00.

You can of course pay by card, but it may even be quicker if you bring along a couple of those newly minted King Charles ten pound notes as well to be on the safe side of errant technology.

The organisers have bags of £1 coins on hand to fill your pockets with shrapnel and with plenty of brass band traders on hand on the day as well, they can be used to bag a bargain too.

Tickets:

Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship:



https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

