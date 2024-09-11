Lillington's Island Life ready for premiere

A new work by composer Mary Lillington will be given its world premiere later this month.

The world premiere of a new composition about life on the Isle of Wight will be performed by Abbey Brass later this month.

'Island Life' has been written by the band's composer-in-residence Mary Lillington, and will be performed at their upcoming concert at Trinity Theatre in Cowes on September 28th.

The 10-minute work depicts several features of the island; from sunrise on Tennyson Down to carnivals, sunsets and seascapes. The piece was shortlisted in the UniBrass Composition Competition last December.

Essence of life on the island

Speaking about it, MD Phillip Littlemore said: "It's a wonderful piece from a burgeoning young composer, which I think captures the essence of life on the Island. Mary has a knack for writing lovely melodies from the opening sunrise to the closing sunset — although there are some fairly rousing elements too!

He added: "We've also drafted in extra percussion players to cover all the parts which include timpani, tam-tam, wind chimes and vibraphone. It should prove to be an exciting addition to the band repertoire and I'm sure the audience will enjoy it."

Music student

Mary is a music student at Cardiff University and was appointed composer-in-residence in March.

Last year her work 'The Battle' was a finalist in the Foden's Band composition competition

Admission to the concert is free, with a retiring collection in aid of the theatre's appeal to fund much-needed repairs to its roof. It starts at 7.30.pm.