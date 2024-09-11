                 

*
banner

News

Lillington's Island Life ready for premiere

A new work by composer Mary Lillington will be given its world premiere later this month.

Abbey Brass
  Mary's work is inspired by life on the island from dawn until dusk

Wednesday, 11 September 2024

        

The world premiere of a new composition about life on the Isle of Wight will be performed by Abbey Brass later this month.

'Island Life' has been written by the band's composer-in-residence Mary Lillington, and will be performed at their upcoming concert at Trinity Theatre in Cowes on September 28th.

The 10-minute work depicts several features of the island; from sunrise on Tennyson Down to carnivals, sunsets and seascapes. The piece was shortlisted in the UniBrass Composition Competition last December.

Essence of life on the island

Speaking about it, MD Phillip Littlemore said: "It's a wonderful piece from a burgeoning young composer, which I think captures the essence of life on the Island. Mary has a knack for writing lovely melodies from the opening sunrise to the closing sunset — although there are some fairly rousing elements too!

He added: "We've also drafted in extra percussion players to cover all the parts which include timpani, tam-tam, wind chimes and vibraphone. It should prove to be an exciting addition to the band repertoire and I'm sure the audience will enjoy it."

It's a wonderful piece from a burgeoning young composer, which I think captures the essence of life on the IslandMD, Philip Littlemore

Music student

Mary is a music student at Cardiff University and was appointed composer-in-residence in March.

Last year her work 'The Battle' was a finalist in the Foden's Band composition competition

Admission to the concert is free, with a retiring collection in aid of the theatre's appeal to fund much-needed repairs to its roof. It starts at 7.30.pm.

        

TAGS: Abbey Brass (Abingdon)

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Britsh Open

Wobplay on demand for Open replays

September 11 • If you want to hear the performances from the 170th British Open once again you can at a touch of a button...

TreizeEtoiles

Settling in at its new home...

September 11 • The British Open Gold Shield is safe in its new home in the cantons of Switzerland surrounded by some familiar silver residents.

Tickets

Tickets running out fast at Brass in Concert

September 11 • If you want to make sure you don't miss out on a seat at Brass in Concert then buy your ticket pronto...

Abbey Brass

Lillington's Island Life ready for premiere

September 11 • A new work by composer Mary Lillington will be given its world premiere later this month.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 15 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Sunday 15 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

The Harrogate Band

September 9 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row cornet player to be part of their exciting and vibrant team. With a wide range of contests and concerts, excellent rehearsal facilities and an active social life, do get in touch!

Linthwaite Band

September 9 • We are a friendly 4th section contesting band, looking forward to the Rochdale contest in October, and have a vacancy to fill for a tenor trombone.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 8 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) require a Cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable). Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top