Making Music announces 202 Award winners

The major leisure time support organisation has just announced its list of annual award winners

Making Music has announced the list of its 2024 Award winners.

The annual awards celebrate the achievements of the leisure-time music community in the UK, recognising the creativity, dedication, and achievements of over 4000 individuals and groups that the organisation represents.

The announcements were made through a special online ceremony on 18th September, by Making Music President, Debbie Wiseman OBE.

High as ever

In her address the composer said: "The standard of the entries was as high as ever. Manyâ€¯congratulationsâ€¯to all involved and may your excellent music-making continue into 2025 and beyond!'

Barbara Eifler, Making Music Chief Executive, added: "We love promoting these Awards, as they prompt our members to tell us and the wider world about the interesting, thought-provoking, innovative and original activities they undertake.

These winners tell you about the immense creativity and dedication to music to be found all over the UK, which we should all know far more about.'

The standard of the entries was as high as ever. Many congratulations to all involved and may your excellent music-making continue into 2025 and beyond! Debbie Wiseman OBE

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Winners

The winners were:

Best Music Creators:

(joint winners)

John Gourlay for 'The Baptism of Adam Smith' for Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society, and Roderick Williams for 'Sing Joyfully' for Saffron Walden Choral Society.

Best Music Arranger:

Simon Arnott for 'Trip a Little Light Fantastic' for Central London Barbershop Harmony Club

Best New Project:

Vox Holloway's 'Between the Bars' documentary





Making Music Green Award:

Big Noise Chorus





President's Award: (public vote)

Sue Jolley of Scunthorpe Cooperative Junior Choir

Lady Hilary Groves Prize:

Jane Edwardson of Gay Abandon