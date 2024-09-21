Guildhall announces young Composition Competition winners

Four talented young composers have claimed Guildhall School of Music & Drama composition awards.

The Guildhall School of Music & Drama has announced the four winners of its 'RELEASE 2024', Guildhall Young Artists' (GYA) composition competition.

The competition aims to support the breadth of creativity of students across their young artist network. The winners were Ruvin Meda, Torin Christopherson, Isaac Schaad and Charlotte Robertson.

All finalists received cash prizes and an online masterclass with an industry leading artist.

Winning works

The winning work in the Release the Brief category for trumpet and piano, entitled, 'Love Testament' by Ruvin Meda from the Junior Guildhall will now be commercially published by Warwick Music.

'Take Off' by Charlotte Robertson from Junior Guildhall claimed the Release the Image: Video with a composed score category, with the Release the Notes: Any instrumental group winning entry was 'Divertimento' by Isaac Schaad from GYA Norwich. 'Euphoria' by Torin Christopherson from the Junior Guildhall won the Release the Song: Original or cover song category.

Short list and finalists

The competition was open to Guildhall Young Artists aged 10 to 18 with the two adjudication panels selecting a short list 40 works from 115 entries, before narrowing it down further to a final three in each category.

The final held at Guildhall School's Milton Court Concert Hall, was hosted by actor and Guildhall alumna Boni Adeliyi, and featured premiere performances of twelve compositions.

The finalists were chosen by an adjudicating panel consisting of composer and former Master of the King's Music, Dame Judith Weir, composer and songwriter Pippa Cleary, Publishing Manager at Warwick Music Julie Fews and Lead Professor of Film Music at Guildhall School Barbara De Biasi.

Delight to delve

Speaking about the quality of the works, Barbara De Biasi, said: "It was a delight to delve through new soundtracks by such young and talented students through the RELEASE competition! Judging was particularly difficult this year, due to the number of accomplished composers who took part. Congratulations to all involved!"

Dame Judith Weir agreed: "All the pieces were technically very able, the composers really knew how to write for the instruments they chose."

Three of the nine finalists, Ruvin Meda, Charlotte Robertson and Richard Wolfson each had two pieces featured in different categories.

Winners and runner-up up



The winners and runners up in each category;

Release the Brief: For trumpet and piano

Winner: Ruvin Meda (Junior Guildhall) — Love Testament

Second prize: Harry Wilson (Junior Guildhall) — Fantasia No 1

Third prize: Nayan Shah (Junior Guildhall) — Fantasy for Trumpet & Piano

Release the Image: Video with a composed score

Winner: Charlotte Robertson (Junior Guildhall) — Take Off

Second prize: Ruvin Meda (Junior Guildhall) — Felix Goes A Hunting

Third prize: Richard Wolfson (GYA Online) — Kome

Release the Notes: Any instrumental group

Winner: Isaac Schaad (GYA Norwich) — Divertimento

Second prize: Charlotte Robertson (Junior Guildhall) — Carnelian

Third prize: Zach Sewell (Junior Guildhall) — Amethyst

Release the Song: Original or cover song

Winner: Torin Christopherson (Junior Guildhall) — Euphoria

Second prize: Richard Wolfson (GYA Online) — Feel

Third prize: Casey Joan Whyte (GYA Online) — It's all about you