Bands ready for Red Admiral entertainment

There is an exciting line-up of bands ready to showcase their entertainment talents to the world in Chorley later this month.

Red Admiral
  Each band's [performance will be live broadcast

Saturday, 21 September 2024

        

The line-ups of bands competing at the forthcoming Red Admiral Entertainment Contest which takes place on Sunday 29th September.

It will be hosted at St Michaels CE Academy in Chorley, Lancashire and has attracted key sponsorship and partners, with a prize fund worth over £16,500.

Prizes

The winner of each section will claim £1,000 plus a £1,000 Geneva Instrument Voucher, with the podium finishers getting £500 plus a £500 Geneva Instrument Voucher, and £250 plus a £250 Geneva Instrument Voucher respectively.

In addition, the 'Most Entertaining Band' will receive £250 plus a £250 Geneva Instrument Voucher, with additional prizes on offer for 'Best Soloist', 'Best Section' and other categories.

Live broadcast

Over 40 bands will take part in three separate sections of competition — with audiences across the world able to enjoy the action in the joint Championship & First, combined Second & Third and joint Fourth & Unregistered Section thanks to the NXTOD media platform. The day will be presented by Iwan Fox and Emily Nicolas.

There are prescribed performance times for each band

To find out more and sign up go to: www.nxtod.com/subscribe

Competing bands:


Championship & First Section:

Start: 10.00am
Venue: Main Hall
Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks, John Doyle, Ryan Broad

Order of Play:

1. Valley Brass (David Chadwick)
2. Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Gareth Brindle)
3. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)
4. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
5. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin)
6. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)
7. Hade Edge (John Collins)
8. Sovereign Brass (Trevor Jones)
9. Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter)
10. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)
11. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
12. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)
13. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
14. Staffordshire (Shaun Farrington)
15. Haydock (Paul Andrews)
16. Marsden Silver Prize (Leigh Baker)


Second Section:

Start: 10.00am
Venue: Sports Hall
Adjudicators: Mareika Gray, Rebecca Doyle, Marianne Garbutt

Order of Play:

1. Eagley (Chris Wormald)
2. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)
3. Lindley (Alan Widdop)
4. Haslingden & Helmshore (Kevin Gibbs)
5. Delph (Matt Stimpson)
6. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)
7. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
8. Besses o'th' Barn (David W Ashworth)
9. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes)
10. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)
11. Poulton-le-Fylde (Brett Baker)
12. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs)
13. Liverpool Brass (David McGlynn)
14. Lostock Hall Memorial (John Atkinson)


Third Section:


Start: 10:00am
Venue: Training Suite
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Dan Moore, Lewis Barton

Order of Play:

1. Rivington & Adlington (Matt Whitfield)
2. Trinity Girls Brass (Anna Hughes-Williams)
3. Greenfield Brass (Sam Olsson)
4. Darwen Brass (Matthew Balson)
5. Clockface Miners Heritage Brass (Will Haw)
6. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith)
7. BMP Europe Goodshaw (Dean Redfearn)
8. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)
9. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)


Fourth Section:

Start: 4.30pm
Venue: Training Suite
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Dan Moore, Lewis Barton

Order of Play:

1. St Johns Band (Mossley) (Martin Gernon)
2. Stacksteads (Matthew Speight)
3. Sale Brass (Jessica Tredea)
4. Blackley (Karl Stott)
5. Friezland (Max Stannard)

        

