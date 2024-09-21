2025 Area test-pieces from World of Brass

Make sure you get your test-pieces for the Area Championships next year from World of Brass.

With the announcement of the test-pieces to be used at the 2025 Regional Championships of Great Britain, the bands will be eager to get their hands on the works as soon as possible.

World of Brass

There are several outlets or course, but you can also get them all in one place at www.worldofbrass.com

Test pieces: Championship Section:

Diversions for Brass Band Op. 97 (Derek Bourgeois)

https://www.worldofbrass.com/RS20033

First Section:

Introduction, Elegy and Caprice (Morley Calvert)

https://www.worldofbrass.com/RS20058

Second Section:



Friendly Takeover (Oliver Waespi)

https://www.worldofbrass.com/bmp16013650

Third Section:



Arkansas (Jacob de Haan)

https://www.worldofbrass.com/dhp1094824030

Fourth Section:

I. Daedalus (Andrea Price)

https://www.worldofbrass.com/apmid01

