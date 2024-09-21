2025 Area test-pieces from World of Brass

With the announcement of the test-pieces to be used at the 2025 Regional Championships of Great Britain, the bands will be eager to get their hands on the works as soon as possible.
World of Brass
There are several outlets or course, but you can also get them all in one place at www.worldofbrass.com
Test pieces:
Championship Section:
Diversions for Brass Band Op. 97 (Derek Bourgeois)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/RS20033
First Section:
Introduction, Elegy and Caprice (Morley Calvert)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/RS20058
Second Section:
Friendly Takeover (Oliver Waespi)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/bmp16013650
Third Section:
Arkansas (Jacob de Haan)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/dhp1094824030
Fourth Section:
I. Daedalus (Andrea Price)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/apmid01