                 

*
banner

News

2025 Area test-pieces from World of Brass

Make sure you get your test-pieces for the Area Championships next year from World of Brass.

world of brass
  All five test-pieces are available from World of Brass.com

Saturday, 21 September 2024

        

With the announcement of the test-pieces to be used at the 2025 Regional Championships of Great Britain, the bands will be eager to get their hands on the works as soon as possible.

World of Brass

There are several outlets or course, but you can also get them all in one place at www.worldofbrass.com

Test pieces:

Championship Section:

Diversions for Brass Band Op. 97 (Derek Bourgeois)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/RS20033

First Section:

Introduction, Elegy and Caprice (Morley Calvert)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/RS20058

Second Section:


Friendly Takeover (Oliver Waespi)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/bmp16013650

Third Section:


Arkansas (Jacob de Haan)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/dhp1094824030

Fourth Section:

I. Daedalus (Andrea Price)
https://www.worldofbrass.com/apmid01

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

world of brass

2025 Area test-pieces from World of Brass

September 21 • Make sure you get your test-pieces for the Area Championships next year from World of Brass.

Podcast

The Brass Band Podcast: Politics & Brass Bands

September 21 • The latest episode of Brass Bands England's podcast looks at the connection between politics and brass bands...

Red Admiral

Bands ready for Red Admiral entertainment

September 21 • There is an exciting line-up of bands ready to showcase their entertainment talents to the world in Chorley later this month.

Guildhall winners

Guildhall announces young Composition Competition winners

September 21 • Four talented young composers have claimed Guildhall School of Music & Drama composition awards.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 22 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Shirley Band

September 20 • The Shirley Band has a vacancy for a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST, with the opportunity to cover timpani and kit, to join our thriving, friendly band. We have a sensible diary of engagements and are a hard-working, committed team led by our MD, Tom Stoneman.

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Epping Forest Band

September 20 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top