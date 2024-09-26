Marzella to lead Aldbourne BiC challenge

Katrina Marzella Wheeler will conduct the West of England contenders at the Brass in Concert Championships in November.

The Aldbourne Band has announced that Katrina Marzella Wheeler will lead the band at their Brass in Concert appearance this year in Gateshead on Saturday 16th November.

Highly respected

The Scot is regarded as one of the finest baritone players and teachers of her generation, as well as quickly becoming a highly respected conductor.

Her passion for increasing diversity in the banding world is well known with the Yamaha artist leading workshops and lecture discussions across the globe.

Fantastic programme

A band spokesperson said: "Katrina has been working hard behind the scenes with our MD, Glyn Williams and composer, Daniel Hall to bring together a fantastic programme for Brass in Concert.

We were very lucky to have Katrina conduct us at our 'Carnival Concert' a few weeks back and we're really looking forward to having her back in the band room soon!"