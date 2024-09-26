                 

*
banner

News

Marzella to lead Aldbourne BiC challenge

Katrina Marzella Wheeler will conduct the West of England contenders at the Brass in Concert Championships in November.

Katrina
  Katrina Marzella Wheeler will lead Aldbourne in Gateshead

Thursday, 26 September 2024

        

The Aldbourne Band has announced that Katrina Marzella Wheeler will lead the band at their Brass in Concert appearance this year in Gateshead on Saturday 16th November.

Highly respected

The Scot is regarded as one of the finest baritone players and teachers of her generation, as well as quickly becoming a highly respected conductor.

Her passion for increasing diversity in the banding world is well known with the Yamaha artist leading workshops and lecture discussions across the globe.

Fantastic programme

A band spokesperson said: "Katrina has been working hard behind the scenes with our MD, Glyn Williams and composer, Daniel Hall to bring together a fantastic programme for Brass in Concert.

We were very lucky to have Katrina conduct us at our 'Carnival Concert' a few weeks back and we're really looking forward to having her back in the band room soon!"

        

TAGS: Aldbourne

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Peter Graham

Stars out in force for pre-National Graham concert

September 26 • The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will be joined by David Childs, Philip Cobb and Charlie Green for a pre-National Championships concert at the Royal College of Music.

Ian Bousfield

Bousfield to give masterclass and recital in Wells

September 26 • The international trombone virtuoso will be giving a free masterclass as well as a evening recital at Wells Cathedral School in Somerset in November.

bbw

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

September 26 • The latest edition of BBW magazine is out now and packed with its usual features, interviews, articles, news and reviews.

Katrina

Marzella to lead Aldbourne BiC challenge

September 26 • Katrina Marzella Wheeler will conduct the West of England contenders at the Brass in Concert Championships in November.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Songs from the Shows (Concert & Meal)

Sunday 29 September • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Newstead Brass - 50th Anniversary Brass Spectacular

Sunday 29 September • Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

September 26 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge? This is our only vacancy.

Croy Silver Band

September 26 • Third Section Scottish Champions, Croy Silver Band, would welcome enquiries from Cornet players (position negotiable) and Percussionists as we look to build on our 3rd Place at Cheltenham and head into the 2nd Section for 2025.

Simon Langton Brass

September 25 • SLB (2nd Section) based in Canterbury, Kent, has a vacancy for 2nd HORN. We are a friendly, hard-working band made up from Mixed - Age/Gender and ability/experienced players. Our 'ethos' is manifested in the number of younger players we have helped.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top