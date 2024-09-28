Regent Brass to make Planetary exploration

There will be the opportunity to hear the full brass band arrangement of The Planets and plenty more Holst and others played by Regent Brass for free next month.

Regent Brass continues to enhance its reputation as one of the most fearless performers of rarely heard as well as new and contemporary compositions for the banding medium.

It's latest concert as part of the Regent Hall Brass Arts Festival on Friday 11th October (7.30pm) led by MD Alan Duguid. The free concert is helping to raise funds for the Regent Hall Homeless Unit.

Holst celebrations

The concert is a celebration of the life and music of Gustav Holst, to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, and coincidentally will feature a number of works recently recorded by Tredegar Band on its 'Holst at 150' CD through the Holst Society.

Stephen Robert's transcription of 'The Planets', will also be perform in its entirety in the second half.

Moorside Suite

The first half is made up of 'A Moorside Suite' as well as some new transcriptions — including Jeremy Cooper's arrangement of three of Holst's six 'Welsh Folk Songs' and Freddie Meyers' transcription of 'A Song of the Night', which will feature violin soloist Emily Earl.

Imogen Holst's 'The Glory of the West' and a brand new premiere of a work by Peter Yarde Martin written for the concert, entitled 'Tangled Space' will also be performed.

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.regentbrass.com