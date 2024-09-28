                 

*
banner

News

Astralis release from Whitburn on Wobplay

The latest CD release from the Whitburn Band can now be enjoyed on the Wobplay multi-media platform.

Astralis
  Astralis is the latest major release on the Doyen label on wobplay

Saturday, 28 September 2024

        

The latest major CD release on the Wobplay.com media platform sees Whitburn Band led by Michael Fowles showcase their talents with 'Astralis'.

Astralis centrepiece

The centrepiece is the work that the band gave the world premiere of at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo. Written by Prof Philip Wilby, 'Astralis for Brass Band' is inspired by the ground breaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Also included in a diverse programme, is the upbeat opener 'Euroflash', the four-part 'Scottish Suite for Brass Band' by Colin Skinner and a series of outstanding soloists in Chris Bradley on 'Echoes of Reflection', Andrew McMillan with 'Millie Grazieâ€¦Paganini!', Chris Shanks playing Husavik', Paul Kiernan with 'A World of Your Own', Charlie Boax on 'Torque' from the 'Turbulence, Tide and Torque' Baritone Concerto, and Caroline Farren on 'Of Wind & Weeping'.

To enjoy:


Go to: www.wobplay.com

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Red Admiral

Bands and audiences prepare for Red Admiral Entertainment

September 28 • A worldwide audience will be able to enjoy all the action at the Red Admiral Contest in Chorley this weekend — and there is a free park and ride bus service to get you there too.

Regional Championships

Adjudicators revealed for 2025 Midlands Area

September 28 • The team of judges who will make the decisions in Bedworth next year have been announced.

Astralis

Astralis release from Whitburn on Wobplay

September 28 • The latest CD release from the Whitburn Band can now be enjoyed on the Wobplay multi-media platform.

Regent Brass

Regent Brass to make Planetary exploration

September 28 • There will be the opportunity to hear the full brass band arrangement of The Planets and plenty more Holst and others played by Regent Brass for free next month.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Songs from the Shows (Concert & Meal)

Sunday 29 September • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Newstead Brass - 50th Anniversary Brass Spectacular

Sunday 29 September • Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

September 28 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Hathersage Band

September 26 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge? This is our only vacancy.

Croy Silver Band

September 26 • Third Section Scottish Champions, Croy Silver Band, would welcome enquiries from Cornet players (position negotiable) and Percussionists as we look to build on our 3rd Place at Cheltenham and head into the 2nd Section for 2025.

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top