Astralis release from Whitburn on Wobplay

The latest major CD release on the Wobplay.com media platform sees Whitburn Band led by Michael Fowles showcase their talents with 'Astralis'.

Astralis centrepiece

The centrepiece is the work that the band gave the world premiere of at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo. Written by Prof Philip Wilby, 'Astralis for Brass Band' is inspired by the ground breaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Also included in a diverse programme, is the upbeat opener 'Euroflash', the four-part 'Scottish Suite for Brass Band' by Colin Skinner and a series of outstanding soloists in Chris Bradley on 'Echoes of Reflection', Andrew McMillan with 'Millie Grazieâ€¦Paganini!', Chris Shanks playing Husavik', Paul Kiernan with 'A World of Your Own', Charlie Boax on 'Torque' from the 'Turbulence, Tide and Torque' Baritone Concerto, and Caroline Farren on 'Of Wind & Weeping'.

