Superbrass Saturday: Wade in the Water (arranged Mark Bassey)

There are plenty of great pieces of music designed especially for brass performers of all ages and abilities at Superbrass — with this arrangement of the famous spiritual showcased as a euphonium solo ideal for any concert programme, but perfectly pitched at players of Second, Third and Fourth Section level.

Arranged by Mark Bassey the solo feature is supported by band and three percussion players on kit, bongos and tambourine

The song reflects the Israelites escape out of Egypt. There is a popular belief that Wade in the Water contained explicit instructions to fugitive slaves on how to avoid capture.

Over the years it has been covered by the likes of Bob Dylan, Ramsey Lewis, Herb Albert, Big

Mama Thornton and Johnny Griffin. In this arrangement by Mark Bassey, Mark has been

influenced by Norman Symmons fine arrangement for the Johnny Griffin orchestra.

"Wade in the water.

Wade in the water, children.

Wade in the water.

God's gonna trouble the water."

