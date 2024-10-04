                 

*
banner

News

Superbrass Saturday: Wade in the Water (arranged Mark Bassey)

Every Saturday Superbrass Music will be showcasing a great release through 4BR — so watch out each week. The first one comes with an extra 24 hours notice...

 

Friday, 04 October 2024

        

There are plenty of great pieces of music designed especially for brass performers of all ages and abilities at Superbrass — with this arrangement of the famous spiritual showcased as a euphonium solo ideal for any concert programme, but perfectly pitched at players of Second, Third and Fourth Section level.

Arranged by Mark Bassey the solo feature is supported by band and three percussion players on kit, bongos and tambourine

Artists

The song reflects the Israelites escape out of Egypt. There is a popular belief that Wade in the Water contained explicit instructions to fugitive slaves on how to avoid capture.

Over the years it has been covered by the likes of Bob Dylan, Ramsey Lewis, Herb Albert, Big
Mama Thornton and Johnny Griffin. In this arrangement by Mark Bassey, Mark has been
influenced by Norman Symmons fine arrangement for the Johnny Griffin orchestra.

The main chorus goes as follows....
"Wade in the water.
Wade in the water, children.
Wade in the water.
God's gonna trouble the water."

Find out more and listen:

https://www.superbrass.co.uk/product/wade-in-the-water-euphonium-solo

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Torquay

Good turn out for Torquay

October 4 • 27 bands will take to the stage for the annual SWBBA Championships in Torquay next month.

Superbrass Saturday: Wade in the Water (arranged Mark Bassey)

October 4 • Every Saturday Superbrass Music will be showcasing a great release through 4BR — so watch out each week. The first one comes with an extra 24 hours notice...

Chris

New jet stream on line at Albert Hall

October 4 • Chris Waters will be showcasing his brand new Instrument Jet Washer accessory at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Ashinton

50 year celebration for Ashington stalwart

October 4 • The dedicated commitment of Peter Scott to Ashington Colliery Band over the past half century is being celebrated.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide by Slide Trombone Quartet

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Peter Graham - The Composer Speaks

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 4 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

West Midlands Police Band - Tipton Community Choir

Saturday 5 October • Dudley College of Technology. The Broadway. Dudley DY14AS

Vacancies »

City of Bath Brass Band

October 4 • We're currently seeking a second trombone and front-row cornets to complete our band. We're a hard-working, friendly third section band with a full events calendar rehearsing in the City Centre.

Epping Forest Band

October 4 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Besses o'th' Barn Band

October 3 • Due to re-location( player going to Italy for a year) we require the services of a Solo Euphonium Player.. We also require a Bb Bass player, a back row cornet and 3 percussionists for the North West Area Contest.. Rehearsals Tuesday & Thursday 8pm to 10pm.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top