Result: 2024 National Championships of Great Britain

Flowers Band blooms in London as it takes the National title after their fantastic performance of Peter Graham's 'Harrison's Dream'.

Royal Albert Hall
  The best bands in the Uk have been vying for National glory.

Saturday, 05 October 2024

        

Result:

Test Piece: Harrison's Dream (Peter Graham)
Adjudicators: Arsene Duc, Dr Stephen Cobb, Prof Rob Wiffin OBE

1. Flowers (Paul Holland)*
2. Foden's (Russell Gray)*
3. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas Childs)*
4. Cory (Philip Harper)
5. the cooperation band (David Morton)
6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
7. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)
8. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)
9. Aldbourne (Ivan Meylemans)
10. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)
11. Friary Brass (Nigel Taken)
12. GUS Band (Dr David Thornton)
13. Whitburn (Michael Fowles)
14. NASUWT Riverside (Dr Ray Farr)
15. Desford Colliery (Phillip McCann)
16. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
17. Easington Colliery (Luc Vertommen)
18. Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)
19. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ryan Watkins)
20. KNDS Fairey (Philip Chalk)

Best instrumentalist: Daniel Thomas (euphonium, Flowers)
*Top three pre-qualify for 2025 National final

        

Royal Albert Hall

