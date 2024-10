You can enjoy all 20 performances from the recent Royal Albert Hall National Final.

All 20 performances from the 2024 Championship Section National Final are now available to enjoy once more on the www.wobplay.com media platform.

All bands

From Aldbourne to Zone One Brass, the new champion Flowers and every band that tackled Peter Graham's test-piece, 'Harrison's Dream' — they are all there to enjoy again.

To enjoy:

Go to: www.wobplay.com