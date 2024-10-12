                 

News

Conductors' Association to make leading award at BBE Conference

The winner of the Brass Band Conductors' Association annual Conductor Award will be made at the BBE Conference next weekend.

award
  The Conductor Award will be made at the BBE Conference

Saturday, 12 October 2024

        

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) will be in attendance at the forthcoming Brass Bands England Conference in London on 19th of October. Held at the City of London School, this year's theme is 'Creative Communities'.

Conductor Award

At the event the BBCA will present its annual Conductor Award.

The nominees this year are Sarah Woodward, Malcolm Lewis, Alan Duguid, Jack Capstaff, Lewis Kemp and Louis Charles Thomas.

Further details about their nominations can be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/awards

Trade stand

Members of the BBCA Executive will also host a trade stand during the day and will be on hand to offer advice, answer questions, and discuss how the BBCA can support individuals and bands in their growth.

On-line event

There is also the opportunity to take part in an online fringe event courtesy of BBCA's Creative Projects Lead, Jack Capstaff.

Entitled, 'Music Matters — The Role of Artistic and Music Directors in Engaging The Community', takes place on Tuesday 15th October at 7.00pm via Zoom.

To sign up go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/537

        

