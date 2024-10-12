Graham celebration concert now on Wobplay

The celebration concert held on the eve of the National Final featuring the ISB, David Childs and Philip Cobb amongst others is now on the wobplay.com platform to enjoy.

The pre-National Championship of Great Britain concert given by the International Staff Band in honour of composer Peter Graham, is now available on the Wobplay muti media platform.

Eve of final

The concert took place at the Royal College of Music on the Friday evening before Peter's major test-piece 'Harrison's Dream' was performed 20 times just across the road at the Royal Albert Hall.

Conducted by Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb, the International Staff Band was joined by soloists David Childs, Philip Cobb and Charlie Green, as well as guests Derick Kane and Dr Robert Childs.

Major works

Music featured included Peter's first major top section work, 'The Essence of Time', as well as his latest major concerto, 'Force of Nature' inspired by the life of writer Ernest Hemingway, performed by David Childs.

Philip Cobb was also featured in the imposing 'Songs in the Heart', whilst the duo came together for 'Cossack Fire Dance'.

David was also joined by Derick Kane for 'Glorious Ventures' whilst Peter Graham dusted off his piano skills to accompany Charlie Green on 'It's a Wonderful Day' and 'The First Step'.

The band was featured with 'Temple 85', 'Sound out the Proclamation' and much more.

To enjoy

To enjoy go to: www.wobplay.com