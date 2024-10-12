                 

*
banner

News

Graham celebration concert now on Wobplay

The celebration concert held on the eve of the National Final featuring the ISB, David Childs and Philip Cobb amongst others is now on the wobplay.com platform to enjoy.

Peter Graham
  Peter Graham was on hand to introduce the items at the Royal College of Music

Saturday, 12 October 2024

        

The pre-National Championship of Great Britain concert given by the International Staff Band in honour of composer Peter Graham, is now available on the Wobplay muti media platform.

Eve of final

The concert took place at the Royal College of Music on the Friday evening before Peter's major test-piece 'Harrison's Dream' was performed 20 times just across the road at the Royal Albert Hall.

Conducted by Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb, the International Staff Band was joined by soloists David Childs, Philip Cobb and Charlie Green, as well as guests Derick Kane and Dr Robert Childs.

Major works

Music featured included Peter's first major top section work, 'The Essence of Time', as well as his latest major concerto, 'Force of Nature' inspired by the life of writer Ernest Hemingway, performed by David Childs.

Philip Cobb was also featured in the imposing 'Songs in the Heart', whilst the duo came together for 'Cossack Fire Dance'.

David was also joined by Derick Kane for 'Glorious Ventures' whilst Peter Graham dusted off his piano skills to accompany Charlie Green on 'It's a Wonderful Day' and 'The First Step'.

The band was featured with 'Temple 85', 'Sound out the Proclamation' and much more.

To enjoy

To enjoy go to: www.wobplay.com

        

TAGS: International Staff Band of The Salvation Army

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Peter Graham

Graham celebration concert now on Wobplay

October 12 • The celebration concert held on the eve of the National Final featuring the ISB, David Childs and Philip Cobb amongst others is now on the wobplay.com platform to enjoy.

So precious an experience for conductor competition winner with Foden's

October 12 • So Matsukawa, has described working and conducting Foden's Band as a truly precious musical experience.

Superbrass

Superbrass Saturday: Los Canarios (Gaspar Sanz arr. David Powell)

October 12 • Have a touch of upbeat Spanish baroque guitar in your concert with this colourful upbeat piece from the Superbrass catalogue.

fairey

KNDS Fairey ready for Taylor celebration

October 12 • The remarkable brass band career of Brian Taylor is to be celebrated at the RNCM next weekend — so why not go along.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment

Wednesday 9 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of The Irish Guards

Thursday 10 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal College of Music Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Friday 11 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Stalybridge Old Band

October 12 • Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

Llandudno Town Band

October 11 • Llandudno Town Band. Highly respected band within the locality that takes part in masterclasses with local Championship band - Northop. Requires reliable players. Bass, Baritone and possibly Cornet.

Stalybridge Old Band

October 10 • Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. . Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top