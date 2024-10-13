                 

Results: 2024 Rochdale Contest

Newstead Brass claim the honours and invitation to the Spring Festival with section awards to Uppermill, Thornton Cleveleys and Brindle on a fine day of music making in Rochdale.

Newstead
  Newstead claimed the honours and returned to the British Open Spring Festival

Sunday, 13 October 2024

        

Newstead Brass claim the honours and invitation to the Spring Festival with section awards to Uppermill, Thornton Cleverleys and Brindle on a fine day of music making in Rochdale.

Report to follow

Results:
Championship & First Section:

Adjudicator: Mike Kilroy

1. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
2. Easington Colliery (Graeme Tindall)
3. City of Bradford (Lee Skipsey)
4. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
5. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)
6. Longridge (Mark Peacock)
7. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)
8. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)
9. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)
10. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)
11. Hade Edge (John Collins)

Prizes:
Highest Placed NWABBA Band: Longridge
Best Instrumentalist: Craig McFarland (flugel) — Tyldesley
Best Percussion: Newstead Brass

Second Section:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth

1. Uppermill (James Garlick)
2. Diggle (Sean Conway)
3. Vernon Building Society (Poynton) (Adam Delbridge-Smith)
4. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes)

Highest Placed NWABBA Band: Uppermill
Best Instrumentalist: Louis Dawes (euphonium) — Diggle

Third Section:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth

1. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)
2. Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)
3. Darwen (Matt Balsom)

Highest Placed NWABBA Band: Thornton Cleveleys
Best Instrumentalist: Mike Murfin (cornet) — Dobcross Silver

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth

1. Brindle (Stephen Hartley)
2. Littleborough (John Binns)
3. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson)
4= Blackley (Karl Stott)
4= St John's Band (Mossley) (Martin Gernon)

Highest Placed NWABBA Band: Littleborough
Best Instrumentalist: Trombone section of Brindle

        

