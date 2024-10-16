Holliday time at Stamford Brass

The talented young horn player Daisy Holliday has become the new solo horn at Stamford Brass.

Stamford Brass has announced the signing of their new solo horn player Daisy Holliday.

Daisy's musical journey began with Cottenham Brass Juniors before advancing through the ranks to join Cottenham Brass. In 2019, she earned a spot in the National Children's Brass Band and later joined the National Youth Brass Band in 2022. Daisy also plays solo horn with Youth Brass 2000.

Daisy expressed her excitement about joining Stamford Brass and is eagerly anticipating the upcoming concerts and contests.

Great addition

Commenting on the appointment Musical Director Julian Bright said: "Daisy is a quality player and will be a great addition to Stamford as our solo horn.

Her first concert appearance will be when Stamford welcome Carlton Main Frickley to the Great Hall at Oundle School on Saturday 2nd November for Blazing Brass, so get your tickets now its a concert you don't want to miss."