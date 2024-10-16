Entertainment Borders drawn in Scotland

Fourteen bands will take to the stage for this year's Borders Entertainment Contest.
The draw for the order of play on Saturday 2nd November at the Memorial Hall in Innerleithen will be announced on the day.
Awards
The contest is hosted by St Ronan's Silver Band with a host of ensemble and individual awards on offer.
The first band will be on stage at 11.00am to impress adjudicators Sheona Wade and Anne Crookston.
Competing bands:
Annan Town
Broxburn & Livingston
Coalburn Intermediate
Galashiels Town
Hawick Saxhorn
Jedforest Instrumental
Langholm Town
Penicuik Silver
Peebles Burgh Silver
Renfrew Burgh
Selkirk Silver
Shotts St Patricks
St Ronan's Silver
Whitburn Heartlands
Admission:
Admission on the day of the contest is £5 for adults. Children admittance is free.