Entertainment Borders drawn in Scotland

There is sure to be a great day of brass band music making on offer at the forthcoming Borders Entertainment Contest.

Borders
  The contest kicks off at 11.00am

Wednesday, 16 October 2024

        

Fourteen bands will take to the stage for this year's Borders Entertainment Contest.

The draw for the order of play on Saturday 2nd November at the Memorial Hall in Innerleithen will be announced on the day.

Awards

The contest is hosted by St Ronan's Silver Band with a host of ensemble and individual awards on offer.

The first band will be on stage at 11.00am to impress adjudicators Sheona Wade and Anne Crookston.

Competing bands:

Annan Town
Broxburn & Livingston
Coalburn Intermediate
Galashiels Town
Hawick Saxhorn
Jedforest Instrumental
Langholm Town
Penicuik Silver
Peebles Burgh Silver
Renfrew Burgh
Selkirk Silver
Shotts St Patricks
St Ronan's Silver
Whitburn Heartlands

Admission:


Admission on the day of the contest is £5 for adults. Children admittance is free.

        

