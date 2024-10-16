Entertainment Borders drawn in Scotland

There is sure to be a great day of brass band music making on offer at the forthcoming Borders Entertainment Contest.

Fourteen bands will take to the stage for this year's Borders Entertainment Contest.

The draw for the order of play on Saturday 2nd November at the Memorial Hall in Innerleithen will be announced on the day.

Awards

The contest is hosted by St Ronan's Silver Band with a host of ensemble and individual awards on offer.

The first band will be on stage at 11.00am to impress adjudicators Sheona Wade and Anne Crookston.

Competing bands:

Annan Town

Broxburn & Livingston

Coalburn Intermediate

Galashiels Town

Hawick Saxhorn

Jedforest Instrumental

Langholm Town

Penicuik Silver

Peebles Burgh Silver

Renfrew Burgh

Selkirk Silver

Shotts St Patricks

St Ronan's Silver

Whitburn Heartlands

Admission:



Admission on the day of the contest is £5 for adults. Children admittance is free.