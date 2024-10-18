Austrian Nationals to be live broadcast

You can enjoy the competitive action from the 10th Austrian National Championships this weekend.

The 10th Austrian National Championships take place at the Brucknerhaus in Liz on Saturday 19th October.

The competitions take place in the venue that hosted the 2010 European Championships and will welcome bands once again in 2026.

The bi-annual event is being streamed live via YouTube hosted by Stefanie Glabischnig

Championship battle

Three bands are taking part in two sections with the top section battle between defending champion Brass Band Oberosterreich (Gunther Reisegger) and R.E.T. Brass Band (Andreas Lackner)

The adjudication team is Dr Robert Childs, Helmut Schmid, Jaroslav Sip and Geir Ulseth.

The set test starts at 13.30 CET/ 12.30 GMT and the own choice is at 17.30 CET/ 16.30 GMT.

To enjoy:

https://www.youtube.com/live/0QK-yC6OFhM?si=uoDFrW6PUAjKjK7C