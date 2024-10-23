Friary's big response from Reading

London National finalists gained a big response from a smaller than usual audience at their recent Reading concert appearance.

Although there wasn't the biggest audience that they have played too of late at their recent British Bandsman Series concert in Reading, the response and feedback from the event has proven to be beneficial for Friary Brass Band.

Their spokesperson told 4BR: "Despite the numbers the enthusiasm for the entertainment we provided gave us a great boost. It was good to see people appreciate such a diverse programme from George Gershwin to Lionel Ritchie, Nicholas Brodsky to Danny Elfman.

Audience response

They added: "We also took the opportunity to speak to people at half time and after the concert and it was great to hear that they enjoyed what we played and especially our solo features such as Philip Sparke's 'Fantasy for Euphonium', played by Chris Straker, and Howard Snell's quirky 'Tea for Two' played by percussionists Martin Davies and Will Rowling.

One concert goer told us that this was the first time they had heard the band in concert and now they were definitely coming again."

Next up

They won't have to wait long as the band will be in action at Woking Salvation Army on next Saturday, 26th October at 7.30pm. Details can be found at: www.friarybrassband.com