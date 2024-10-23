Award winning inspiration for Shepherd Group

A wonderful project creating musical opportunities for D/deaf young people claims BBE Award.

An inspiring partnership between the Shepherd Group Band organisation and National Centre for Early Music gained high profile acclaim at the recent Brass Band Conference hosted by Brass Bands England, as the project 'I Can Play with Brass Roots' claimed the 'Band Project of the Year' award.

Based in York, 'I Can Play with Brass Roots' began in September 2023, inspired by the National Centre for Early Music's long-running 'I Can Play', project which creates music-making opportunities for D/deaf young people.

Partnership lead

Led by Sean Chandler, DeaF musician, professional trumpeter and qualified teacher of the Deaf, the sessions take place each month at York Music Centre.

Sean, who is principal cornet in Shepherd Band, works closely with Brass Roots leader Audrey Brown to deliver the project. Together they ensure that the young D/deaf musicians receive additional support before and throughout rehearsals to help them become fully integrated into the band.

Challenge

Audrey has been teaching families to play brass instruments for many years in the York area, most of whom continue to play today. At the age of 80, she took on the challenge of learning BSL in preparation for welcoming D/deaf musicians to Brass Roots and the Shepherd band family.

During the past year, the flourishing project has enabled several young D/deaf musicians to become members of the junior group Brass Roots, where they have the exciting opportunity to develop their musical skills as a vital part of mainstream music-making.

Five different bands, who all operate under the umbrella of Shepherd Bands, are extremely proud of gaining this Award.

This important initiative enables D/deaf young musicians to develop their musical talent and gives them the valuable opportunity to perform with fellow brass musicians Audrey Brown

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Thrilled

Audrey (above) told 4BR: "We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award. This important initiative enables D/deaf young musicians to develop their musical talent and gives them the valuable opportunity to perform with fellow brass musicians.

I would like to say a special thank you to the Shepherd Brass Band for their invaluable support, Sean, whose amazing idea has gone from strength to strength and the 'I Can Play' team at National Centre for Music for their ongoing support and encouragement."

I Can Play' is run by the National Centre for Early Music, with support from the Mayfield Valley Arts Trust, Harrogate Deaf Society and Ovingdean Hall Foundation.