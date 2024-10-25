Tredegar to help recall Pride

A special live soundtrack performance of the film 'Pride' takes place in Swansea this evening with Tredegar Band returning to the 1980s...

The 10th anniversary of the BAFTA award winning film 'Pride' will be celebrated in Swansea this evening (Friday 25th October — 7.30pm).

Following the success of events hosting 'live' performances pioneered by the showing of 'The Sound of Music' and 'Brassed Off!', it will see the film projected onto the huge screen at Swansea Arena (Arena Abertawe) accompanied by a specially arranged soundtrack featuring the band alongside The Alternative Orchestra, the voices of the Morriston, Abbey Players, Rechoir and South Wales Gay Mens Chorus and guest star, Bronwen Lewis.

Lasting bond

The film recalls the true story of the group of gay and lesbian activists who linked up with a south Wales mining community during the 1984 Miners' Strike — forming a lasting bond of friendship between two groups who felt threatened by the political and industrial motivations of the National Coal Board and the then Tory Government.

The comedy drama won widespread critical acclaim, whilst its soundtrack that mixed 1980s pop hits with the sound of Tredegar Band in a score written by composer Chris Nightingale also won admirers.

Old Comrades

Speaking about the involvement of Tredegar Band, MD Ian Porthouse said: "We can't quite believe it's been a decade since we lined-up at 6.00am on a Saturday morning on a street in small village called Banwen to march up and down about 60 times playing 'Old Comrades' march.

What followed was a brilliant experience for the band and one which opened so many doors for us — from playing at the Old Vic Theatre 200th anniversary celebrations to taking part in London's 'Pride ' march celebrations themselves."

Great night

He added: "Now a new opportunity has arisen with this exciting live performance conducted by Nathan Jones — so I'm putting on my 1980s glasses once again and going to be playing and enjoying myself on what promises to be a great night in Swansea."