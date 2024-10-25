                 

*
banner

News

Tredegar to help recall Pride

A special live soundtrack performance of the film 'Pride' takes place in Swansea this evening with Tredegar Band returning to the 1980s...

tredegar
  The film was released 10 years ago

Friday, 25 October 2024

        

The 10th anniversary of the BAFTA award winning film 'Pride' will be celebrated in Swansea this evening (Friday 25th October — 7.30pm).

Following the success of events hosting 'live' performances pioneered by the showing of 'The Sound of Music' and 'Brassed Off!', it will see the film projected onto the huge screen at Swansea Arena (Arena Abertawe) accompanied by a specially arranged soundtrack featuring the band alongside The Alternative Orchestra, the voices of the Morriston, Abbey Players, Rechoir and South Wales Gay Mens Chorus and guest star, Bronwen Lewis.

Lasting bond

The film recalls the true story of the group of gay and lesbian activists who linked up with a south Wales mining community during the 1984 Miners' Strike — forming a lasting bond of friendship between two groups who felt threatened by the political and industrial motivations of the National Coal Board and the then Tory Government.

The comedy drama won widespread critical acclaim, whilst its soundtrack that mixed 1980s pop hits with the sound of Tredegar Band in a score written by composer Chris Nightingale also won admirers.

Old Comrades

Speaking about the involvement of Tredegar Band, MD Ian Porthouse said: "We can't quite believe it's been a decade since we lined-up at 6.00am on a Saturday morning on a street in small village called Banwen to march up and down about 60 times playing 'Old Comrades' march.

What followed was a brilliant experience for the band and one which opened so many doors for us — from playing at the Old Vic Theatre 200th anniversary celebrations to taking part in London's 'Pride ' march celebrations themselves."

Great night

He added: "Now a new opportunity has arisen with this exciting live performance conducted by Nathan Jones — so I'm putting on my 1980s glasses once again and going to be playing and enjoying myself on what promises to be a great night in Swansea."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

koper

Results: 2024 Netherlands National Championships

October 25 • Immanuel and Koperensemble de Waldsang claim the Third and Fourth Division title son the first day of action in Utrecht

Brett Baker

Brett Baker leads the festive fun in latest Consett link

October 25 • The trombone star has recently enjoyed working with Year 6 pupils at Consett Junior School

tredegar

Tredegar to help recall Pride

October 25 • A special live soundtrack performance of the film 'Pride' takes place in Swansea this evening with Tredegar Band returning to the 1980s...

Audrey

Award winning inspiration for Shepherd Group

October 23 • A wonderful project creating musical opportunities for D/deaf young people claims BBE Award.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Academy of Music Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Thursday 24 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Epping Forest Band - The Dunmow Rock choir

Saturday 26 October • Foaks Hall. Great Dunmow. Essex CM6 1 DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

October 25 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge? This is our only vacancy.

Besses o'th' Barn Band

October 24 • Besses o'th' Barn Band require the services of one front row Cornet, one 2nd Cornet, a Bb Bass player and 3 Percussionists to move forward to the North West Area Contest. Rehearsals Tuesday & Thursday 8pm to 10pm. Under the direction of the very experience

Uppermill Band

October 23 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. If you are a BBb BASS PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We are a friendly yet ambitious team with a strong work ethic. We play a varied genre of music, directed by our MD James Garlick

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top