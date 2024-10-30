                 

Skelmanthorpe confirms Bates partnership

Skelmanthorpe Band will be directed by Jonathan Bates at the Yorkshire Area and Spring Festival next year — and hopefully beyond.

Bates
  Jonathan Bates has accepted the new role with the band

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

        

The Skelmanthorpe Band has confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Bates as its new Musical Director.

Initially signed to take the band to both the Yorkshire Area and British Open Spring Festival, it is hoped the partnership will continue after the initial period together.

Aligned

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Jonathan's innovative approach and commitment to musical excellence align perfectly with our vision of growth and artistic development."

The appointment follows the recent third place finish achieved together at the inaugural Red Admiral Entertainment Contest where the band performed Jonathan's 30th anniversary celebration of 'The Lion King'.

Signings

In addition to the new direction on the podium the band has also welcomed several new signings in Hayden Ellams on BBb bass, Theo Letts on euphonium and Lee Hugill on first horn, with Michael Cook returning after a 10-year break.

Their spokesperson added: "We are excited about the future under Jonathan's direction. His vision and energy will inspire our members and help us continue to thrive as a community-focused band.

Our recent contest success and new signings are just the beginning of what we hope to achieve together."

        

