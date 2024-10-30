40th anniversary celebrations for York Railway

A band with a historic link to the railway industry is celebrating its 40th anniversary in fine style.

A band with its roots firmly based in York's famous railway history has reached a milestone anniversary.

York RI Golden Rail Band is based next to York Station and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a special concert paying homage to its connections.

Golden Rail

The band which came into being in 1984, initially took the name of its sponsor 'Golden Rail', which operated popular all-inclusive holidays to UK resorts in the 1970s and 80s from York.

However, the parent band's relationship goes back even further to 1952, following a merger that saw Ebor Excelsior Silver and York City Band allied to York Railway Institute, as most members were railwaymen at the time.

The band has been part of York's music community ever since, developing young players and conductors, as well as providing a conveyor belt of talent that has gone on to enjoy their brass banding around the country.

History

Reflecting on Golden Rail Band's history, current MD Nicholas Eastwood said: "The band's 40-year legacy is rich and colourful. We have had so many players that have been through this phenomenal organisation and have gone on to the highest of musical accolades, including other areas of music like jazz, military and orchestral.

It's a privilege to have contributed to that vibrant history, both as a player and as musical director."

We are all looking forward to our anniversary concert at the National Centre for Early Music, where we will celebrate the successes of the past but look forward with pride to the future Band spokesperson

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Anniversary concert

He added: "We are all looking forward to our anniversary concert at the National Centre for Early Music, where we will celebrate the successes of the past but look forward with pride to the future.

York RI Golden Rail Band will round off a year of celebrations in December by performing at Selby Abbey with Leeds Male Voice Choir, for the Lullaby Trust at York Minster and for a Community Carol Service at York Barbican in December

Further information:

Tickets for Golden Rail's 40th Anniversary Concert at NCEM on 1st November (7.30pm) are available from www.ncem.co.uk