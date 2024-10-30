BrookWright Music: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Sam Creamer)

Christmas is coming... and concerts need festive music.

It's time for Christmas so why not add this little festive cracker to you early concert stockings from BrookWright Music?

This attractive Bossa Nova-style arrangement for vocalist or Bb soloist with brass band or piano has been made by Australian composer Sam Creamer. The key is suitable for male or female voices, or for flugel horn or cornet soloist.

A piano accompaniment that matches this band arrangement is also available and may be used as an alternate accompaniment in the absence of a full band or can be used simultaneously by a rhythm section alongside it.





Festive favourite

'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' has been a festive favourite since its first release, extensively featuring in Christmas movies, broadcasts and programming. It has also been recorded by artists including Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Tori Amos, Michael BublÃ©, Christina Aguilera, and Chicago.





Rolling score

Rolling score videos can be viewed as follows:

Brass band version: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSZHxzsJheg

Piano version: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EWuW6cymLQ

PDFs

PDFs available as follows:

Brass band version: www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/have-yourself-a-merry-little-christmas-vocal-or-flugel-cornet-solo-with-band

Piano version

Piano version: www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/have-yourself-a-merry-little-christmas-solo-for-vocal-or-bb-instrument-w-piano