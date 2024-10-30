Wobplay to bring Siddis entertainment into homes

Norwegian bands are putting the final preparations in place for their appearances at the annual SIDDIS Entertainment Championships in Stavanger this weekend.
If you cannot make it to the magnificent Stavanger Konserthus you can still enjoy every performance as the contest is being broadcast live by Wobplay.com
All you have to do is log into your account or set up a new one for the event, sit back and enjoy the action.
Live broadcast
4BR Editor will be teaming up with the World of Brass team to present the programmes in the First and Championship Division.
So why not make a full day of it with friends and share the joy of brass music and make it a communal experience. The more, the merrier!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?mc_cid=d56aa96add&mc_eid=f66250b90e&v=_ecloWjKg2E&feature=youtu.be