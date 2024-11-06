                 

Kapitol Music Panel responds to percussion questions

The Music Panel of the National Championships of Great Britain has give its official response to the questions asked about percussion requirements for test pieces.

National s
  Percussion requirements can vary a great deal with test pieces

Wednesday, 06 November 2024

        

The Music Panel of the National Championships of Great Britain has officially responded to an open letter that raised questions about the percussion requirements that were considered when selecting test-pieces for the regional and national championships.

The letter from percussionist Tim Parris was supported by 337 signatories and asked three questions.

Response

A detailed response has now been provided on behalf of the Music Panel by Dr Robert Childs following its latest quarterly meeting on 30th October.

In thanking Tim Parris for his correspondence, Dr Childs stated that the panel understood the "frustrations regarding the varying requirements for percussionists and the inconsistent
demands of percussion parts across selected test pieces for regional and national competitions."

Dr Childs also addressed percussion demands of works from earlier banding eras as well as those that now come through more contemporary compositions.

He wrote: "...percussion's role in band competitions has evolved rapidly since its introduction in the late 1960s and early 70s, with changes in both instrumentation and part complexity."

Three questions

In response to the question of whether percussion factors into test-piece selection, Dr Childs stated that it was given "a primary consideration"and "when evaluating scores, both new and classic, percussion is one of the first elements we review".

In addressing whether a Music Panel member specifically advises on percussion, or could there be, Dr Childs stated: "Our panel, comprising Sandy Smith, Brian Buckley, Duncan Beckley, John Maines, and myself, brings significant experience in analysing and conducting brass band scores, often at elite competitive levels.

I also assess both graduate and post-graduate percussion students at the Royal Welsh
College of Music and Drama and have access to expert percussionists for advice as needed."

As to whether adjustments to the selection process could improve all band members' experiences, he stated: "While we welcome feedback from individuals and groups like yours, as outlined, the selection process is complex.

However, if you and your colleagues would like to propose a list of test-pieces that suit both
percussion and brass while aligning with your points, we would be very interested in evaluating them for use in a three-year cycle."

when evaluating scores, both new and classic, percussion is one of the first elements we reviewDr Robert Childs on behalf of The Music Panel

Attached form

An attached form was provided to gives the opportunity to suggest pieces for each section in regional and national competition for three years, including publisher and approximate costs, within a duration constraint of 12-15 mins for Championship Section and 9-12 mins for other sections.

        

