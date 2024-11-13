Second Ivor Novello Award for Higgins

Gavin Higgins has won his second Ivor Novello Classical Award for his French Horn Concerto.

Composer Gavin Higgins was one of the high-profile winners of a 2024 Ivor Novello Classical Award announced in London last night.

His 'Horn Concerto' won the 'Best Orchestral Composition' category. It is the Forest of Dean composer's second Novello accolade, having won the same category for his 'Trombone Concerto', entitled, 'The Book of Miracles' in 2019.

The event was held at the British Film Institute hosted by BBC Radio 3 presenters Kate Molleson and Tom Service, and will also be broadcast on 16th November (10.30pm) in a special edition of the station's New Music Show.

Commissioned by BBC Radio 3 and Philharmonie Zuidnederland, it was premiered earlier this year by Ben Goldscheider (above with the composer) and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, conducted by Jaime Martin, in Cardiff followed on the same weekend by a second performance in Swansea.

Mighty oak

The work made an immediate impression on audiences and critics alike.

Rebecca Franks of 'The Times' called it "an immediate hit" and "a mighty oak of a concerto", whilst the respected Robert Hugill said it was "a terrific piece", "full of colour and imagination".

The influential review website Seen & Heard International described its scoring as "masterly", with the work "profound enough to give a deep sense of satisfaction."

The Novello judges were also bowled over, describing it as "a striking and memorable work that pushes the boundaries of traditional concertos, its originality and sophisticated orchestration create a compelling and beautifully crafted piece" and "overall, it stands out for its creativity and musical innovation."

Thanks

Gavin was on hand to receive the award and after told 4BR: "My thanks go to Radio 3 and Philharmonie Zuidnederland for commissioning the work — and of course to the incredible Ben Goldscheider for his hallmark performances.

The support of the National Orchestra of Wales through its Director Lisa Tregale, conductors Jamie Martin and Duncan Ward and Nimbus Records has been amazing. There are too many people to thank but I will get around to everyone!"

Privilege

Also offering his congratulations was the soloist Ben Goldscheider who told 4BR: "It was a great privilege to work with Gavin on this amazing concerto. The honour of giving the premiere performances was very special indeed. He is a quite remarkable composer."

Gavin revealed that he is already working on his next project which will see him write one of the 25 works to celebrate the last quarter of a century as well as a song cycle for the soprano vocalist Claire Booth to be premiered at the Adleburgh Festival.

Meanwhile Ben Goldscheider will be featured a soloist with Tredegar Band at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival in January 2025 performing the Edward Gregson 'Horn Concerto'.

The Ivors Classical Awards are supported by PRS for Music and BBC Radio 3 as well as associated sponsors.

Speaking about the awards, Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: "It's an honour to see such remarkable talent recognised at The Ivors Classical Awards.

This evening's winners and nominees reflect the dynamic, evolving world of classical composition and sound art. We are proud to support composers who lead with passion and a profound dedication to connecting, challenging and inspiring us."

Wallen Fellowship

Other award winners and artists receiving recognition on the night were composer Errollyn Wallen who was honoured with Fellowship of the Ivors Academy, joining a prestigious list that includes John Adams, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Judith Weir, John Rutter, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Armatrading and Julian Joseph.