Superbrass Saturday: Festive Fanfare (Tony Swainson)

An ideal early weekend treat for the festive season from those clever musical elves at Superbrass.

If you need something to set off a concert with just the right amount of festive fun and expectancy, then this is an ideal little stocking filler.

Ideal opener

'Festive Fanfare' is an ideal opening number for a Christmas programme, capturing the glow, the bustle and the excitement of the season in a medley of familiar traditional melodies.

Written b the vastly experienced Tony Swainson it offers band the ideal opportunity to bring together snatches of the well-known 'Deck the Halls' and 'Good King Wenceslas' woven around the main theme of 'Joy to the World' in an arrangement guaranteed to get your celebrations off to sparkling start.

https://www.superbrass.co.uk/product/festive-fanfare