                 

*
banner

News

Superbrass Saturday: Festive Fanfare (Tony Swainson)

An ideal early weekend treat for the festive season from those clever musical elves at Superbrass.

Superbrass
  The piece offers an ideal opening item to any festive concert

Friday, 15 November 2024

        

If you need something to set off a concert with just the right amount of festive fun and expectancy, then this is an ideal little stocking filler.

Ideal opener

'Festive Fanfare' is an ideal opening number for a Christmas programme, capturing the glow, the bustle and the excitement of the season in a medley of familiar traditional melodies.

Written b the vastly experienced Tony Swainson it offers band the ideal opportunity to bring together snatches of the well-known 'Deck the Halls' and 'Good King Wenceslas' woven around the main theme of 'Joy to the World' in an arrangement guaranteed to get your celebrations off to sparkling start.

To find out more go to:


https://www.superbrass.co.uk/product/festive-fanfare

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RNCM

2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival tickets now on sale

November 15 • World class bands and soloists, discussion and interviews form a full weekend on showcase brass playing at the RNCM in January.

Superbrass

Superbrass Saturday: Festive Fanfare (Tony Swainson)

November 15 • An ideal early weekend treat for the festive season from those clever musical elves at Superbrass.

Sage

Minus 30 and dropping in Gateshead

November 15 • It nothing to do with the temperature, but the ever decreasing number of available seats left to snap up to enjoy the action at the Brass in Concert Championships on Saturday

BBE

BBE call for passionate brass banding trustees

November 15 • If you want to contribute to helping the banding community Brass Bands England wants to hear from you about becoming a trustee.

What's on »

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

Vacancies »

Llandudno Town Band

November 15 • Require a baritone / horn, bass and 2nd percussion to complete our line up. Our band has consolidated into an enthusiastic strong outfit. We have a junior band working along the local education authority.

Dobcross Silver Band

November 14 • Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player looking for a change of scenery , get in touch.

Barnsley Brass

November 13 • Barnsley Brass requires an Eb bass player.. We are based in Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 just south of Barnsley.. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings at 8pm in our purpose built bandroom..

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top