Superbrass Saturday: Festive Fanfare (Tony Swainson)

If you need something to set off a concert with just the right amount of festive fun and expectancy, then this is an ideal little stocking filler.
Ideal opener
'Festive Fanfare' is an ideal opening number for a Christmas programme, capturing the glow, the bustle and the excitement of the season in a medley of familiar traditional melodies.
Written b the vastly experienced Tony Swainson it offers band the ideal opportunity to bring together snatches of the well-known 'Deck the Halls' and 'Good King Wenceslas' woven around the main theme of 'Joy to the World' in an arrangement guaranteed to get your celebrations off to sparkling start.