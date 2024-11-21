Charity support for Ukraine with festive music

A fun festive work aims to bring cheer to children and families in Ukraine.

A new Christmas release will see funds go towards the charity work being provided for families in Ukraine.

'Jingle Boogie-Woogie Bells' has been written by composer Halyna Ovcharenko and published by BrookWright Music.

All funds from its purchase will help provide emergency relief services to thousands of children and families in Ukraine through the charity 'A family for every orphan'.

Occupation

Halyna is a Ukrainian composer born in the city of Lugansk, which is currently under occupation by the Russian Federation.

Many of her compositions have received international awards, but she discovered the world of brass band music only recently in 2022, while composing her 'Vyshyvanka' for Grimethorpe Colliery Band that was performed at the Brass in Concert Championship.

Heroic parents

Halyna told 4BR: "Since then I have had an appetite to write more for brass bands, and so I have provided an arrangement of a traditional English Christmas song which I have done especially to raise money for Ukrainian orphans.

Their heroic parents stood for my Lugansk, for our Ukraine and for the whole world. I hope that the world will make these children feel that they are not left alone, giving them love, care and joy."

The picture on the front cover was drawn by a Ukrainian child called Victoria Lebed.

To help

To purchase the piece, and support the charity go to:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/jingle-boogie-woogie-bells-brass-band-charity-release-halyna-ovcharenko

For more information about the charity, please visit

https://afamilyforeveryorphan.org/ukraine/