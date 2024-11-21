                 

*
banner

News

Charity support for Ukraine with festive music

A fun festive work aims to bring cheer to children and families in Ukraine.

UKraine
  The piece has been written by composer Halyna Ovcharenko

Thursday, 21 November 2024

        

A new Christmas release will see funds go towards the charity work being provided for families in Ukraine.

'Jingle Boogie-Woogie Bells' has been written by composer Halyna Ovcharenko and published by BrookWright Music.

All funds from its purchase will help provide emergency relief services to thousands of children and families in Ukraine through the charity 'A family for every orphan'.

Occupation

Halyna is a Ukrainian composer born in the city of Lugansk, which is currently under occupation by the Russian Federation.

Many of her compositions have received international awards, but she discovered the world of brass band music only recently in 2022, while composing her 'Vyshyvanka' for Grimethorpe Colliery Band that was performed at the Brass in Concert Championship.

Heroic parents

Halyna told 4BR: "Since then I have had an appetite to write more for brass bands, and so I have provided an arrangement of a traditional English Christmas song which I have done especially to raise money for Ukrainian orphans.

Their heroic parents stood for my Lugansk, for our Ukraine and for the whole world. I hope that the world will make these children feel that they are not left alone, giving them love, care and joy."

The picture on the front cover was drawn by a Ukrainian child called Victoria Lebed.

To help

To purchase the piece, and support the charity go to:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/jingle-boogie-woogie-bells-brass-band-charity-release-halyna-ovcharenko

For more information about the charity, please visit
https://afamilyforeveryorphan.org/ukraine/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Zorro

Gramercy Music: The Mark of Zorro

November 21 • Time to leave your own 'Mark of Zorro' on audiences as Peter Graham's masked hero is now available to be enjoyed by all bands.

Youth and experience on competitive show in Perth

November 21 • The second weekend of competitive action at the Scottish Festival of Brass will take place in Perth on Saturday and Sunday.

Switzerland

Swiss battles on show in Lucerne

November 21 • 4BR will be heading to the Swiss National Championships this weekend to enjoy the contesting action.

UKraine

Charity support for Ukraine with festive music

November 21 • A fun festive work aims to bring cheer to children and families in Ukraine.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Wardle Anderson Brass Band

Sunday 24 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

Vacancies »

Besses o'th' Barn Band

November 21 • Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require one kit and one tuned percussionists plus one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.

Goodwick Brass

November 20 • Goodwick Brass is seeking an experienced professional conductor specifically for contests and major concerts. If you're passionate about brass band music and eager to contribute to the success of a dedicated and ambitious band, we'd love to hear from you!

Enderby Concert Band

November 18 • Position Vacant: Enderby Concert Band MD --- . Enderby Concert Band is looking to appoint a musical director to lead us in our love of brass band music. The band was created as a non-competing band in 2008 for all ages with currently around 40 players

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top